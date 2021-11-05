Politics
PM unveils statue of guru Shankaracharya and inaugurates redevelopment projects worth Rs 130 Cr
Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated redevelopment projects worth Rs 130 crore in Kedarnath. These projects include the Saraswati Aasthapath Retaining Wall and the Ghats, the Mandakini Aasthapath Retaining Wall, the Tirth Purohit Houses and the Garud Chatti Bridge over the Mandakini River.
The Kedarpuri construction project is one of Prime Minister Modi’s dream projects. He personally reviews the construction work at regular intervals. Elaborating on Prime Minister Modi’s tour, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said: “The Samadhi site of Adi Guru Shankaracharya has been completed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it on November 5. At the same time, Saraswati Ghat, the residence of the pilgrimage priests, is also ready and will be consecrated on November 5. Dhami added that Prime Minister Modi’s vision is to develop Devbhoomi as the spiritual and cultural capital of the world where people from all over the world come for peace.
Preparations have been made for Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Kedarnath. Bagish Ling, a priest at Kedarnath temple, was quoted by ANI: “We will all welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi will arrive in the morning. He will do Maha Rudra Abhishek and pray for the welfare of the nation. He will also unveil the statue of Adi Shankaracharya. The temple was decorated with flowers.
The unveiling of Adi Shankaracharya’s statue will be broadcast live at the 12 jyotirlingas, four Shankaracharya mutts (monasteries), his birthplace and several important temples across the country. The CM, who, along with his Cabinet colleagues, reviewed preparations at the temple ahead of the prime minister’s visit, said all arrangements were in place and Kedarpuri was fully prepared to welcome Modi.
Some priests at the Kedarnath temple, however, threatened to obstruct the prime minister’s visit if the government did not accept their requests. Priests oppose the formation of the Chardham Devasthanam Council, which is envisioned as a coordinating body to regulate shrines and temples under its purview. And Trivendra Singh suffered the brunt of the priests’ wrath because the board was created by law during his chief ministry.
Rawat was once prevented from entering the temple without obtaining darshan. The priests also protested against the visit of BJP State President Madan Kaushik and Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.
The Chardham Devasthanam Council, which is chaired by the Chief Minister, controls the management of 51 temples in the state, including Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. The bill was tabled in the State Assembly in December 2019, was passed the same month, and a gazette notification was published on January 15, 2020.
The Board of Trustees was formed with the Chief Minister as Chairman, the State Minister of Culture as Vice Chairman and the Chief Secretary as ex officio members as well as others responsible. Its main purpose is to consolidate control over temple funds and properties and to regulate budget flow and spending.
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/news/india/narendra-modi-kedarnath-visit-live-updates-uttarakhand-adi-guru-shankaracharya-2013-flash-floods-pushkar-singh-dhami-livenews-4405223.html
