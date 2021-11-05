China Open to Subsidy Talks Behind US Tensions, Xi Says | Business and Economy News

President Xi Jinping says China is open to negotiations on subsidies for its industrial enterprises as well as state-owned enterprises, key points of trade tensions with the United States

China will adopt an active and open stance in discussions on issues such as the digital economy, trade and environment, industrial subsidies and state-owned enterprises, Xi said at the opening of China International. Import Expo Thursday evening in Shanghai.

The Chinese leader said his country will continue to open up and seek cooperation in international organizations such as the United Nations and the World Trade Organization.

In the future, China will put more emphasis on expanding imports and pursue balanced development of trade, he added.

The United States has long been concerned about the state-controlled structure of China’s economy and subsidies, and has repeatedly raised what a senior U.S. official last month called unfair, non-commercial practices of China.

Xi did not directly address the state of China’s economy, following a recent slowdown in growth. Instead, he mentioned a number of policies aimed at increasing imports, including:

Build new demonstration areas for import facilitation

Increase in imports from neighboring countries

Further shorten the negative list of foreign investment and expand the opening of telecommunications, health care and other services in an orderly manner

Revise and expand a catalog of industries where foreign investment is encouraged

Publication of negative lists for trade in services in the country’s free zones

Xi said that since China’s accession to the WTO two decades ago, the government of the world’s second-largest economy has revised thousands of rules and regulations, an initiative that has helped unlock the market and vitality. social.

Henry Wang Huiyao, chairman and founder of the policy research group at the Center for China and Globalization in Beijing, said Xi used the speech to highlight how China’s participation in multilateral institutions prompted him to do so. reforms in his country.

China is sending a strong signal that it wants to work with the United States on the WTO to reform the WTO and work with the United States on the WTO, Wang said.

The United States last month criticized China’s trade policy, with David Bisbee, the charge d’affaires of the US mission in Geneva, saying the nation had not made any changes to follow the settlement of the ‘organization.

Bisbees’ remarks came during the WTO’s periodic trade policy review, which said China had not been fully transparent about its government subsidy programs, including those related to aluminum, vehicles. electrical, glass, shipbuilding, semiconductor or steel.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden to hold video summit on unspecified date

[FILE: Nicolas Asfouri and Nicholas Kamm/AFP]

The United States and China are planning a video summit between Xi and President Joe Biden, the date of which has not yet been decided. The two leaders are expected to agree on reopening consulates closed under the Trump administration and easing visa restrictions, Politco reported, citing sources he did not identify.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said earlier this week that China is expected to meet its commitments under the Phase 1 trade deal, which means the United States may consider lowering some tariffs on a reciprocal basis, the last sign of a thaw in bilateral relations.

Chinese leaders have already taken advantage of the trade exhibition to reiterate the country’s commitment to economic openness and the global trade order.

While Xi has not left the country for over 650 days and has ignored recent gatherings of world leaders in Rome and Glasgow, Beijing is positioning itself as a defender of multilateral institutions.

China asked to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership in September, an Asia-Pacific trade pact once pushed by the United States but abandoned by former US President Donald Trump. Xi also said at the G-20 meeting that China will apply to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement, a digital pact that covers Singapore, New Zealand and Chile.

Over the past 20 years, China has deepened its reforms and continued to fully open up, with China seizing the opportunities and meeting the challenges, and China assuming its responsibilities and benefiting the whole world, he said at the meeting. opening of the exhibition.