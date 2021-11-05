Politics
China Open to Subsidy Talks Behind US Tensions, Xi Says | Business and Economy News
President Xi Jinping says China is open to negotiations on subsidies for its industrial enterprises as well as state-owned enterprises, key points of trade tensions with the United States
China will adopt an active and open stance in discussions on issues such as the digital economy, trade and environment, industrial subsidies and state-owned enterprises, Xi said at the opening of China International. Import Expo Thursday evening in Shanghai.
The Chinese leader said his country will continue to open up and seek cooperation in international organizations such as the United Nations and the World Trade Organization.
In the future, China will put more emphasis on expanding imports and pursue balanced development of trade, he added.
The United States has long been concerned about the state-controlled structure of China’s economy and subsidies, and has repeatedly raised what a senior U.S. official last month called unfair, non-commercial practices of China.
Xi did not directly address the state of China’s economy, following a recent slowdown in growth. Instead, he mentioned a number of policies aimed at increasing imports, including:
- Build new demonstration areas for import facilitation
Increase in imports from neighboring countries
- Further shorten the negative list of foreign investment and expand the opening of telecommunications, health care and other services in an orderly manner
- Revise and expand a catalog of industries where foreign investment is encouraged
- Publication of negative lists for trade in services in the country’s free zones
Xi said that since China’s accession to the WTO two decades ago, the government of the world’s second-largest economy has revised thousands of rules and regulations, an initiative that has helped unlock the market and vitality. social.
Henry Wang Huiyao, chairman and founder of the policy research group at the Center for China and Globalization in Beijing, said Xi used the speech to highlight how China’s participation in multilateral institutions prompted him to do so. reforms in his country.
China is sending a strong signal that it wants to work with the United States on the WTO to reform the WTO and work with the United States on the WTO, Wang said.
The United States last month criticized China’s trade policy, with David Bisbee, the charge d’affaires of the US mission in Geneva, saying the nation had not made any changes to follow the settlement of the ‘organization.
Bisbees’ remarks came during the WTO’s periodic trade policy review, which said China had not been fully transparent about its government subsidy programs, including those related to aluminum, vehicles. electrical, glass, shipbuilding, semiconductor or steel.
The United States and China are planning a video summit between Xi and President Joe Biden, the date of which has not yet been decided. The two leaders are expected to agree on reopening consulates closed under the Trump administration and easing visa restrictions, Politco reported, citing sources he did not identify.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said earlier this week that China is expected to meet its commitments under the Phase 1 trade deal, which means the United States may consider lowering some tariffs on a reciprocal basis, the last sign of a thaw in bilateral relations.
Chinese leaders have already taken advantage of the trade exhibition to reiterate the country’s commitment to economic openness and the global trade order.
While Xi has not left the country for over 650 days and has ignored recent gatherings of world leaders in Rome and Glasgow, Beijing is positioning itself as a defender of multilateral institutions.
China asked to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership in September, an Asia-Pacific trade pact once pushed by the United States but abandoned by former US President Donald Trump. Xi also said at the G-20 meeting that China will apply to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement, a digital pact that covers Singapore, New Zealand and Chile.
Over the past 20 years, China has deepened its reforms and continued to fully open up, with China seizing the opportunities and meeting the challenges, and China assuming its responsibilities and benefiting the whole world, he said at the meeting. opening of the exhibition.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/11/5/china-open-to-talks-on-subsidies-behind-us-tensions-xi-says
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]