Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Indonesian President Joko Widodo at Expo 2020 Dubai





Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, today met Indonesian President Joko Widodo at Expo 2020 Dubai, in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and the Indonesian President attended the exchange of a series of memoranda of understanding and agreements between the two countries for cooperation in the sectors of financial services, investment, travel and energy, and to avoid double taxation. The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Expo 2020 Dubai; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the United Arab Emirates and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, in addition to senior dignitaries and officials.

The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation. They also discussed new ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two nations. Discussions also highlighted the importance of providing private sectors in Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates with opportunities to explore investments in the two countries and to launch joint ventures.

Improving trade between the UAE and Indonesia was the focus of the meeting. The UAE’s long-standing bilateral relations with Indonesia are anchored on close cultural ties and a shared commitment to enable increased economic development and prosperity between the two countries. The total value of UAE’s non-oil trade with Indonesia in 2020 reached $ 2 billion (Dh 7.35 billion) and the country is looking to significantly increase trade volumes in the coming years through the Indonesia-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IUAE-CEPA). Over the past five years, the total value of non-oil trade between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates has exceeded $ 11 billion.

The meeting also discussed regional and international developments, progress in the fight against the pandemic, and efforts in the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia to accelerate development in the post-COVID phase. The two sides also discussed the importance of global cooperation in tackling climate change, which has seen the UAE work towards implementing climate action, under which they recently announced a net zero emissions plan by 2050.

