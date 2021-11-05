Prime Minister Modi said the military has given an appropriate response to those trying to disturb the peace in India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that attempts had been made to disturb the peace in the country but that the Indian military gave an appropriate response each time, ANI reported. Modi was in Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri district where he met the military on the occasion of Diwali. Since becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Modi has met with troops in an area bordering Diwali every year. I want to spend Diwali with my family members so I join you on [this] festival, Modi said in his remarks Thursday. Your capacity, your strength ensure the peace and security of the country. #LOOK Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes sweets to army soldiers and interacts with them in Nowshera on #Diwali pic.twitter.com/sc49NLHJJa – ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021 #LOOK Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jawan Indian Army echoed the slogan “Bharat Mata Ki Ji” to Nowshera, J&K pic.twitter.com/RcJ7ksai0f – ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021 The prime minister also praised army personnel for the surgical strikes carried out five years ago. On September 29, 2016, the Indian military claimed to have carried out surgical strikes on terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control to neutralize suspected infiltrators the night before. The strikes followed an attack on an army base in Jammu and Kashmir Uri, in which 17 Indian soldiers were killed. In the surgical strike, your role fills everyone with pride, Modi told Nowshera. I will remember this day forever as it was decided that all soldiers should return before sunset. And I was looking at my phone constantly to see if all the jawans had returned or not. #LOOK The role played by this brigade during the surgical strike fills everyone with pride. I will remember this day forever as it was decided that all soldiers should return before sunset … I was sitting next to the phone and asking where each soldier was …: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/AijhKq7JHn – ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021 Jammu and Kashmir | Prime Minister Narendra Modi honors and interacts with veterans in Nowshera pic.twitter.com/cTOfpjp9Ly – ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021 He called the Army soldiers the protective shield of the country. It is thanks to all of you that the people of our country can sleep peacefully and there is happiness during festivals, said Modi. The Prime Minister noted that women officers obtained standing committee in the military and said their role in the country’s security is reaching new heights. With our brave troops in Nowshera. https://t.co/V69Za4uZ3T – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scroll.in/latest/1009786/army-gave-befitting-reply-to-those-attempting-to-disturb-peace-in-india-says-modi-in-j-k The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos