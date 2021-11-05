Judge questions reasons for keeping January 6 documents secret





WASHINGTON A federal judge on Thursday expressed skepticism over Donald J. Trump’s attempt to block the publication of a wide range of documents related to the Capitol Riot, signaling that she may be willing to authorize a committee of the Congress examining the violence to look at hundreds of files which the former president wants to keep a secret.

In a videoconference hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Tanya S. Chutkan for the District of Columbia repeatedly asked pointed questions about the legal basis for Mr. Trump’s claim that at least 770 pages of documents related to the mob attack should be protected. by executive privilege.

The January 6 riot took place on Capitol Hill, Judge Chutkan told Trump’s lawyer Justin Clark. It is literally the home of Congress.

Yet the judge also suggested that the special House committee investigating the attack could have gone too far, referring to his request for documents which potentially amounts to millions of pages as very broad and, at one point given, alarming.

The hearing was the first legal skirmish in what is likely to be a protracted court battle between the panel and Mr. Trump over executive secrecy, the prerogatives of Congress, and how to balance the two in an inquiry into the role. played by a former president in the events which led to a violent attempt to thwart the peaceful transfer of power.

The panel examines the origins of the assault, in which a host of Mr Trumps ‘supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the congressional electoral vote tally to formalize President Bidens’ victory.

During arguments, Douglas N. Letter, the House’s attorney general, said the committee was undertaking one of the most important investigations in congressional history.

Mr Letter said the committees ‘demands had to be broad as it was not just a question of examining the attack on Capitol Hill, but also Mr Trumps’ lies about the election, attempts to undermine confidence in the American democracy and plans to try to cling to power.

We want to make sure that never happens again, Mr Letter said.

Mr Clark said Mr Trump has a valid claim to keep the information private.

The former president has rights, he said. There is a constitutional privilege that the former president can assert on documents.

It was not clear how quickly the judge could rule. Any decision is likely to lead to an appeal. Democrats fear Mr. Trump will try to delay their investigation until Republicans have a chance to regain control of the House in 2022 and end the investigation into the attack.

Last month, Mr. Trump filed a lawsuit against the National Archives to block the disclosure of White House records related to his actions and communications regarding the January 6 riot. In a 26-page complaint, a lawyer for Mr Trump said the Constitution gave the former president the right to demand their confidentiality even though he was no longer in office and even though Mr Biden refused to do so. ‘invoke executive privilege over them.

The outcome of the trial will have ramifications for what the panel can find out about Mr. Trump’s role in the riot, ask thorny questions of the Biden administration, and potentially set new precedents on presidential prerogatives and separation of the parties. powers.

Elizabeth J. Shapiro, a Justice Department attorney representing the National Archives, noted that this was a rare case in which a court had been asked to settle a dispute between a former president and the current president over the possibility of making presidential documents public. But given the topic, argued Ms Shapiro, Mr Trump clearly had the weaker claim.

It should be pretty clear that the events of January 6 create a Congressional duty that trumps confidentiality in this case, she said.

The committee demanded detailed records of every move and meeting Mr. Trump had on the day of the assault. The panel requests, sent to the National Archives and Records Administration, include information on any plan formed in the White House or other federal agencies to derail Congress’s electoral vote count.

Are we again on: what the president knew, and when did he know it? Judge Chutkan asked at one point in the hearing, citing a famous line from the Watergate scandal that ended Richard M. Nixon’s presidency.

The Supreme Court has suggested that former presidents exercise some residual executive privilege powers. In a 1977 case, the court said Mr. Nixon could claim executive privilege even though he was not in office and his successors, Gerald R. Ford and Jimmy Carter, did not support him. Mr Nixon lost that case, but the court suggested he might be able to block the release of some of his documents in the future.

Understand the claim for executive privilege in January 6. Inquiry 1 of 8

A key question as yet untested. Donald Trump’s power as former president to keep information from his White House secret has become a central issue in the House’s investigation into the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. Amid a retrial of Mr. Trump and a decision to hold Stephen K. Bannon in contempt of Congress, here’s a breakdown of executive privilege:

What is executive privilege? It is a power claimed by presidents under the Constitution to prevent the other two branches of government from gaining access to certain internal executive information, particularly confidential communications involving the president or between his key associates.

What is Trump claiming? Former President Trump has filed a complaint to block the disclosure of White House records related to his actions and communications regarding the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. He argues that these matters should be kept secret because of executive privilege.

Is Trump’s Claim for Privilege Valid? We probably won’t know for a long time, if ever. The constitutional line between the president’s powers of secrecy and the investigative authority of Congress is blurred. Historically, these disputes have generally been resolved by compromise and not by judicial decisions.

Is executive privilege absolute power? No. Even a legitimate claim of executive privilege may not always prevail in court. During the Watergate scandal in 1974, the Supreme Court upheld an order requiring President Richard M. Nixon to hand over his tapes from the Oval Office.

Can ex-presidents invoke executive privilege? Yes, but the courts can view their claims with less deference than those of current presidents. In 1977, the Supreme Court ruled that Nixon could claim executive privilege even if he was not in office, although the court ultimately ruled against him in the case.

Is Steve Bannon covered by executive privilege? It’s not clear. If a contempt conviction against Mr. Bannon turned into a lawsuit, it would raise the new legal question of whether or to what extent a claim of executive privilege can extend to communications between a president and an adviser. informal outside government.

What is contempt of Congress? It is a sanction imposed on people who defy congressional subpoenas. Congress can return the contempt citations to the Justice Department and seek criminal charges. Mr. Bannon could be charged with contempt if he refuses to comply with a subpoena for documents and testimony.

In letters to the National Archives, which have been the custodians of White House documents since Mr. Trump’s tenure, Mr. Bidens, White House senior counsel Dana A. Remus, made it clear that the president is not did not believe that a claim of executive privilege was legitimate under these circumstances.

Judge Chutkan has spoken to Mr. Clark on several occasions as to why Mr. Trump wanted the documents to be kept secret.

How would the visitor diaries, which reveal who came to the White House on specific days, be privileged? she asked.

The judge repeatedly urged Mr. Clark to name the prejudice the former president would suffer if she allowed the documents to be turned over to the committee.

Evil exists for the institution of the presidency, Mr Clark said.

But the current president does not agree, retorted the judge.

Mr. Trump claimed executive privilege on 656 pages that include proposed talking points for Kayleigh McEnany, his former press secretary; a handwritten note concerning January 6; a draft text of a presidential speech for the Save America rally that preceded the mob attack; and a draft decree on the subject of the integrity of the elections, indicates the file.

Mr. Trump has also sought to block the release of 46 pages of tapes from the files of Mark Meadows, his former chief of staff; Stephen Miller, his former senior advisor; and Patrick F. Philbin, his former deputy legal counsel. Mr. Trump opposes the publication of the White House Daily Newspaper, a recording of the President’s movements, phone calls, trips, briefings, meetings and activities as well as journals showing phone calls to the President and to Vice President Mike Pence regarding the month of January. 6.

Finally, Mr. Trump claimed executive privilege on an additional 68 pages, including a draft proclamation honoring the Capitol Police and two officers who died after the riot, Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, as well as related emails; a note on a possible multi-state lawsuit Mr. Biden won last year; an email chain from a government official regarding election-related matters; and talking points about alleged electoral irregularities in a Michigan county.

Mr. Clark called on committees to demand a massive document dump that was nothing more than a partisan attack.

Judge Chutkan asked him to moderate the language.

I agree with you, Mr. Clark: some of these requests are alarming, she said. But some of them are very specific and specifically target the events of January 6.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/04/us/politics/trump-jan-6-documents.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

