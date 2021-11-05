PM rejects reconciliation, says he cannot shake hands with corrupt opponents





| Imran Khan says opposition leader faces corruption allegations

| excludes restrictions on social media | Expresses concern over increasing cases of rape | Urges academics to guide the nation on preserving moral values

ISLAMABAD / LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that there is a huge difference between the morals and ethics of Western countries compared to ours. He said the money has no status in the British parliament unlike the Pakistan Senate where there are countless allegations of bargaining.

“A nation dies when it loses the ability to tell the difference between right and wrong. When you see something wrong and you don’t call it, it means your decline has started, ”Prime Minister Imran Khan said during a ceremony at the Academy of Letters after the inauguration of the Hall of Fame Thursday.

According to the Prime Minister, the country faces two challenges. The first being that people had accepted corruption and the second was social media. “People tell me you are not shaking hands with the Leader of the Opposition. [But] he faces allegations of corruption worth billions. If I shake his hand, I do [the crime] acceptable in society.

Citing the example of England once again, he said a minister who was the subject of corruption allegations was not allowed to enter Parliament until he was cleared. “Their standards are higher than ours and that is why I created the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority, whose aim is to provide children with a role model; Holy Prophet (pbuh).

Further, Prime Minister Imran Khan ruled out restrictions on social media, stating that as a result of the unlimited content available on social media, it is incumbent on writers, academics and intellectuals to guide the nation in preserving the rapidly eroding moral and ethical values.

He said he had been told by provincial police chiefs that sex crimes were on the rise in the country, and highlighted the pros and cons of cell phones. “Three years ago the whole nation stood up for the Zainab case. Now you read the newspapers and see a multitude of such news, but there is no reaction. “

He noted that the material for Pakistani films came from Bollywood, which had taken it to Hollywood. “We don’t envision the repercussions of the culture that takes hold.

He said Indian films have changed dramatically over the past few decades. “New Delhi is called the capital of rape. We integrate this culture and it has its effects. So this is where scholars come in and must guide society. “

The Prime Minister while emphasizing the power of the pen and the words, intellectuals and writers could help protect the ideology of a nation. He cited the decline of moral values ​​as a major reason for the rise of corruption in society and regretted that moral and ethical values ​​are gradually being eroded, which must be preserved.

Expressing deep concern at the increase in cases of sex crimes in the country, the prime minister said access to immoral content on social media, regardless of age restriction, was an important factor. “In today’s Pakistan, the need for effective contribution and involvement of our intellectuals and academics has increased repeatedly,” he said.

Emulate the life of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) imperative to achieve real social welfare: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that in order to achieve real social welfare and real progress, it is imperative that the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) are fully understood and emulated by Muslims in their everyday life.

The prime minister expressed these views during an interaction with envoys from Muslim countries on the concept and vision highlighting the establishment of the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority, the prime minister’s office said on Thursday.

Emphasizing that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a blessing for all mankind, the Prime Minister stressed the appeal of the universal message of Islam and the benefits of following the basic precepts of Riasat-e-Madina, in particular, the principles of justice, the rule of law, the well-being of the people and unwavering attention to the acquisition of knowledge.

The Prime Minister explained that the primary objective of establishing the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority was to develop a deeper understanding of the Sunnah through collaborative research and to provide essential tools for young people to preserve their identity, their Islamic values ​​and culture in the face of various influences from social and digital media.

He said the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority has been mandated to coordinate with Islamic scholars around the world to discuss contemporary issues facing young Muslims and to present a coherent and logical intellectual response to modern challenges, in especially Islamophobia.

Prime Minister Imran Khan placed emphasis on teaching ethics in schools to help shape the character of Muslim youth, in accordance with the principles and true spirit of Islam.

In this regard, he underlined the importance of the role of print, digital and electronic media and the influence of their content on the lifestyle and personality development of the younger generation.

During the session, the Prime Minister invited emissaries to come up with constructive ideas and looked forward to active collaboration between Muslim countries, both at the government level, as well as through interaction between academics and academics. Several envoys from Muslim countries appreciated the Prime Minister’s initiative and shared the ideals of his company.

They also acknowledged the prime minister’s vocal support for the cause of the Muslim Ummah at every international forum and ensured all possible cooperation.

Pakistan facilitates foreign investors with ‘ease of doing business’ policy: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the government is giving all possible support to foreign investors through the “ease of doing business” policy.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during a meeting with his financial adviser Shaukat Fayaz Tarin and his business adviser Razak Dawood.

The prime minister focused on improving trade with countries in the region, which he said would help boost exports.

Shaukat Tarin briefed the Prime Minister on the overall economic situation.

Razak Dawood informed the Prime Minister of his recent visit to Turkmenistan to improve connectivity in the region for maximum economic gains.

He also informed about his upcoming visit to Iran and its importance in improving prospects for regional connectivity and bilateral trade between the two countries.

