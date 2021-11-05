Deposition video shows Trump allies under oath discussing election fraud allegations debunked





The new footage of sworn testimony from Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell is fueling behind-the-scenes movements of the two in their efforts to cast doubt on the integrity of the presidential election results. The video details the responses of Trump allies as an attorney representing former Dominion Voting Systems executive Eric Coomer in his libel case against them sprinkled with questions about their claims.

Dominion has repeatedly denied that its vote counting services allow fraud, and since the election, state and US officials have repeatedly found no widespread fraud in the 2020 vote.

“We had a report that the Dominion and Smartmatic leaders, somewhere in their mid teens, you know 2013, 2014, whatever, went to Venezuela for a meeting with (President Nicols) Maduro to that they can demonstrate to Maduro the kind of voting fixation they did for (former President Hugo) Chavez, “Giuliani said during his testimony.

“You say Dominion and Smartmatic leaders,” Coomer’s lawyer begins, before Giuliani steps in.

“Yes, that’s what I was told. (…) Before the press conference, I was told about it,” he said. “Sometimes I’ll go and watch myself – when things come up. This time I didn’t have time to do it.”

He continues, “It’s not my job, in a fast-moving case, to go and investigate every piece of evidence that has been given to me. Otherwise, you’re never going to write a story. never to a conclusion. ”

For his part, Powell admits in the testimony footage that uncovering the truth was not one of his goals.

“You have heard from a number of conservative media. Why did you not ask for a statement correcting the inaccuracies you had reported? Coomer’s lawyer asks.

“It didn’t appear to be the physical part of the investigation,” Powell replied.

Coomer, the former Colorado-based Dominion security director, continued the Trump campaign and various conservative media outlets that reported it last year – and in particular the anti-Trump messages he posted on the social networks – during their allegations of vote rigging. .

The defendants in this case have filed a motion to dismiss, which is pending in court.

Court records reviewed by CNN last month show Giuliani spent less than an hour examining allegations that Coomer was part of an election rigging plot before publicly making the claims at a press conference in November.

And when Powell was impeached by Coomer’s attorney, she admitted that she didn’t have “a lot of specific knowledge about what Mr. Coomer personally did” in the alleged scheme to steal the election.

In court records submitted with depositions in September, Coomer argued that leading figures on the Trump team and right-wing media, including One America News Network, continued to spread disinformation even knowing it was might not be true. In addition to accounts by Powell and Giuliani, the more than 2,000 pages of documents reviewed by CNN provided insight into how certain allegations of election rigging circulated in the conservative media with little attention to the credibility of the allegations. .

