PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath shrine and unveils statue of Adi Shankaracharya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed at Kedarnath temple (L) on Friday. He then unveiled the statue of Adi Shankaracharya (C). (Image: ANI / screenshot from videos)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple and performed “aarti” at the shrine early Friday. He then unveiled the statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, the 8th century seer who had reached Moksha in Kedarnath.

#LOOK Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs “aarti” at Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/V6Xx7VzjY4 ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

The unveiling of the 12-foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya was broadcast live to the 12 jyotirlingas, four Shankaracharya mutts (monasteries), his birthplace and several important temples across the country. The Shankaracharya samadhi was damaged in the 2013 flood.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Kedarpuri reconstruction projects worth over Rs 400 crore later today.

The statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya. (Image: Manjeet Singh Negi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Dehradun airport on Friday morning. He was received by the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (retired) and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

This is not PM Modi’s first visit to the Himalayan temple. He had offered prayers at Kedarnath temple on several occasions in the past and Friday’s visit to the temple will be his fifth as premier. This visit of Prime Minister Modi is important because it was his initiative to rebuild Kedarnath after the 2013 drama.

Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his Cabinet colleagues, reviewed preparations at the temple. He said all arrangements were in place and Kedarpuri was fully prepared to welcome Prime Minister Modi.

“The Prime Minister’s vision is to make Devbhoomi the spiritual and cultural capital of the world where people from all over the world come for peace,” Pushkar Singh Dhami said, quoted by PTI news agency.

The redevelopment of Kedarnath on such a large scale is a step towards implementing this vision, said Pushkar Singh Dhami.

“This is a proud moment for us. The Prime Minister did things in Kedarnath that no one even thought of doing for hundreds of years,” Pushkar Singh Dhami said, adding that Prime Minister Modi’s faith in Baba Kedar is absolute.

READ ALSO | Kedarnath temple opens for pilgrims: why this Uttarakhand temple is famous