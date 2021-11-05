Why Saudi Arabia decided to bail out bankrupt Pakistan despite its Iranian leaning





While Saudi Arabia has no interest in limiting ties with India at Pakistan’s request, it does wish to limit the temptation for Pakistan to reaffirm ties with Iran.

File image of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. PA

On October 31, the ailing Pakistani prime minister expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its recent pledge to deposit $ 3 billion and finance $ 1.2 billion in refined petroleum products during the year, and further believed that the two states enjoy long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deeply in common faith, shared history and mutual support. Khan further said the move reaffirms the all-weather friendship between the two states. However, this verbiage is a small fig leaf for the greater truth: There have long been problems in paradise for both states. Why has Riyadh sought to start bridging the otherwise gaping chasm in relationships now? Afghanistan likely explains this move to some extent, but Riyadh’s growing economic ties with India will limit the limits of Saudi-Pakistani relations.

Lost paradise?

Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia predate the latter’s acquisition of massive wealth. In the 1960s, the two camps liked each other for mutual reasons. Saudi Arabia appreciated Pakistan’s willingness to train the Saudi armed forces as a countermeasure to the socialist regime of Gamal Abdel Nasser in Egypt. The kingdom sent troops to Pakistan for training and later, following an agreement in the mid-1960s, retired Pakistani servicemen traveled to Saudi Arabia both to help bolster the armed forces kingdom while allowing Pakistan to forge an international presence following its defeats against India in 1965 and 1971. Saudi Arabia became even closer to Pakistan after the loss of East Pakistan.

The events of the late 1970s heightened the Saudis’ interest in strengthening its security with military aid from the land of the pure, notably the siege of the Mecca mosque in 1979 by dissidents, the Iranian revolution, the Iran-Iraq war and the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. In 1981, the Pakistani government admitted that 1,500 to 2,000 military personnel are serving in Saudi Arabia on what they describe as engineering and training missions. In return, Saudi Arabia has paid Pakistan perhaps as much as $ 1 billion. Throughout this period, Western intelligence agencies were aware of Pakistan’s efforts to build a nuclear bomb. Throughout the 1980s, Pakistan became the beneficiary of Saudi largesse while Saudi Arabia benefited from Pakistani military resources.

As Pakistan’s economic situation grew increasingly chaotic, its dependence on Saudi Arabia intensified. Saudi Arabia was more than happy to oblige: it deferred loan payments for subsidized Pakistani oil imports; helped build large networks of madrasahs, mitigated the effects of sanctions following Pakistan’s nuclear tests in 1998 in return for Pakistani military assistance while supporting its regional interests. In addition, Pakistani migrant workers’ remittances to Saudi Arabia account for around a quarter of Pakistan’s total foreign remittances, while providing the kingdom with much-needed human resources.

Given the excessive financial dependence on Saudi Arabia and Riyadh’s expectation that Pakistan would be a reliable military partner, Saudi Arabia was upset when Pakistan refused to supply ships, planes and troops to the Saudis’ brutal campaign in Yemen to restore President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi in April 2015 after Pakistan’s parliament voted to remain neutral. Despite then-prime minister Nawaz Sharifs’ close ties to Saudi Arabia, Sharif opposition to the Pakistani military made his government unreliable in Riyadh’s eyes. In an effort to smooth Riyadh’s ruffled feathers, Pakistan participated in the 2016 North Thunder military exercise with Saudi Arabia and its allies as well as joint exercises between special forces from the two countries.

The Sharif government has also sent over 1,000 troops to the Kingdom, increasing the 1,600 already deployed to Saudi Arabia to secure Islamic holy sites and fulfill other internal security roles. In November 2017, the Sharifs government joined the Saudi-led Islamic Military Coalition Against Terrorism, which includes military personnel from 41 Islamic countries, apparently to fight terrorist groups and their activities in the Muslim world. Pakistani retired army chief Raheel Sharif commanded the group.

In August 2018, the Pakistani army chose Imran Khan as prime minister, which suggested a greater degree of alignment between Rawalpindi and Islamabad. For a brief period, Prime Minister Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman took advantage of the bonhomie. When Khan took office, the Pakistani military had secured an economic package from Riyadh and the Crown Prince personally invited Khan to come to the Kingdom to attend an investment conference. Other high-profile guests withdrew after the 2018 murder of dissident Jamal Khashoggi. Saudi journalist residing in the United States. Less than a month after the conference, the first billion dollars of a $ 3 billion loan was granted to Pakistan.

Riyadh’s junior partner in the region, Abu Dhabi, continued with a comparable offering. As if to reward a flexible client, in February 2019 Mohammad bin Salman arrived in Islamabad with an entourage of businessmen with pages in excess of $ 20 billion, including an Aramco oil refinery in Gwadar. By March 2019, Pakistan’s willingness to join a Saudi-led coalition against Iran appeared to have allayed any lingering concerns about Pakistan’s commitment to the Kingdom.

A short respite

In August 2019, India relinquished the special status of Kashmir. Pakistan was furious and baffled when Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates remained silent on the issue and remained so. On the other hand, Turkey and Malaysia lent their outcry to that of Pakistan. The three countries have considered forming an alternative Islamic bloc given Arab recklessness towards India’s bold move.

Malaysia has scheduled a summit in December. The Malaysian prime minister has hinted that he will serve as an alternative bloc to the inert, Saudi-dominated Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Ultimately, under virulent Saudi threats, Pakistan withdrew from the Kuala Lumpur summit, which was attended by regional Saudi rivals Qatar, Turkey and Iran.

On the first anniversary of India’s decision to deprive Kashmir of its special status, and after accumulating frustration over Saudi inaction in the face of outrage, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, called on Saudi Arabia to show leadership on the issue and convene a special OIC meeting to tackle the issue. Otherwise, Qureshi threatened to turn to Malaysia, Turkey and Iran who had clearly sided with Pakistan.

Riyadh was not amused. He demanded that Pakistan immediately repay $ 1 billion, which was part of the $ 3 billion loaned to Pakistan in November 2018. As China stepped in to bail out Pakistan, the question persisted: what effect Pakistan, depending on aid, does it have on its benefactors?

The long term?

So what happened? The economy has arrived. The point is, even Saudi Arabia saw the long term writing on the wall. In 2019-2020, bilateral trade between India and Saudi Arabia was valued at over $ 44 billion, while trade with Pakistan was only $ 3.6 billion.

Under Mohammad bin Salman, Saudi Arabia cares about cash, not concord in the Muslim world. To underscore this point, Mohammad bin Salman endorsed China’s policy in Xinjiang, which other states have called genocide. China is Saudi Arabia’s biggest trading partner.

However, Saudi Arabia has been excluded from the most important developments in the region: the victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan, thanks to Pakistan’s unwavering military, diplomatic and political support. In 2013, the Taliban opened their first overseas office in Doha. Since then, Doha and China as well as Pakistan, Turkey and the United States have shaped events in Afghanistan without any substantial role for Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia wants to reaffirm its importance in the region after being overshadowed by its regional rivals for several years. While Saudi Arabia has no interest in limiting ties with India at Pakistan’s request, it does wish to limit Pakistan’s temptation to reaffirm ties with Iran. Pakistan’s partnership with Beijing, based almost entirely on loans, cannot replace the kingdom’s weight in the Islamic world even if it can influence it through the attractiveness of its economy. While Pakistan will not get Saudis’ support in Kashmir, it is perfectly happy to cash Riyadh’s check. And that’s enough for both.

The author is the author of Fighting to the End: The Pakistan Armys Way of War and In Their Own Words: Understanding Lashkar-e-Tayyaba. The opinions expressed are personal.

