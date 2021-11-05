President Joko Widodo immediately quarantined 3 days after arriving in Indonesia





President Joko Widodo arrived in Indonesia on Friday (05/11) arriving at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten, around 8:30 a.m. WIB after traveling for approximately eight hours from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, using of a Garuda Indonesia plane. (ANTARA / Laily Rachev – Press office of the Presidential Secretariat)

Covid-19 management task force leader Ganip Warsito said Jokowi would conduct self-quarantine at Presidential Palace in Bogor

SuaraKaltim.id – Upon his arrival in the country, President Joko Widodo immediately carried out quarantine. This was done after the G20 summits or summits were held in a number of countries. The president is known to have visited Italy, Scotland and the United Arab Emirates. Jokowi landed at Soekarno Hatta International Airport, Cengkareng, Banten on Friday (5/11/2021) around 8:30 AM WIB. The head of the Covid-19 Management Task Force, Ganip Warsito, said Jokowi would carry out an independent quarantine at the Presidential Palace in Bogor for 3 x 24 hours. “We, the Covid Handling Task Force, give full latitude to officials at ministerial level and above to perform self-quarantine,” Ganip said in his statement on Friday (5/11/2021). Ganip explained that even though Jokowi self-quarantines, he is still required to take a PCR test when he arrives in the quarantine area, must wear a mask and avoid face-to-face activity, and take a test. PCR on the third day. “We know that the president has received the full dose of vaccine, so the quarantine is carried out for 3 x 24 hours. After being quarantined for three days and having negative results on both PCR tests, the president can resume his activities. “, he added. he said. Ganip pointed out that Circular Letter 20 of 2021 regarding international travel health protocols during the Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic applies to everyone. Jokowi is known to have traveled overseas for seven days to attend the G20 summit in Rome, Italy on October 30-31, 2021, and continued to attend the COP26 World Leaders’ Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, the November 1 and 2, 2021. Next, Jokowi traveled to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to meet with the Prime Minister and the Ruler or Emir of the ASP of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with the aim of attending the exchange of a number of memoranda of understanding or memoranda of understanding (MoU) in various fields. .

