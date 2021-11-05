Will Turkey strike again in Syria?

A number of regional media outlets have published articles in recent days regarding a possibly imminent Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria. Is such an incursion likely?

The reports and rumors follow a summit between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the resort town of Sochi on September 29. The summit came after tensions between Turkish and Russian forces in Syria escalated in the previous days. On September 26, after Putin’s statements criticizing the presence of “foreign forces” in Syria, Russian planes raided Turkish / rebel-controlled areas in Idlib and Aleppo provinces.

Russia’s oft-stated strategic objective in Syria is the reunification of the country under the nominal regime of the dictatorship of Syrian President Bashar Assad. Putin’s reference to “foreign forces” is meant to convey that while Russian and Iranian forces are operating in Syria at the invitation of the dictator, other non-Syrian elements, such as Turkish and American deployments, are there without the permission from Assad.

In response to the Russian escalation, Erdogan reinforced the Turkish military presence along the front lines. This in turn led to an increased presence of Syrian regime forces. The summit of the 29th was aimed at reducing tensions. No joint statement followed, but Erdogan was quoted as saying the talks focused on finding a “final and lasting solution” to the Syrian question.

At the same time, tensions have built up in recent weeks on another front in Syria – between Turkey and the Kurdish-controlled Northeastern Syrian Autonomous Administration. Turkey claims that the Kurdish organization YPG has stepped up cross-border attacks in recent weeks.

Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) fighters in formation at a military camp in Ras al-Ain, February 13 (credit: REUTERS)

Erdogan described an attack on the Turkish-controlled city of Azaz on October 11 as the “final straw”. The Turkish president declared that “we no longer have any patience with certain regions of Syria which have the quality of being the source of attacks against our country … We are determined to eliminate the threats coming from them. ‘here either with the active forces there or with our own means.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on October 13 that Turkey “will do what is necessary for its security” following the upsurge in the attacks.

The idea being debated is that Turkey could seek to act directly against Kurdish targets in Syria, possibly offering Russia and the Assad regime gains in the Idlib region as a reward. A report published on Monday by the Middle East Eye website suggested that in exchange for the destruction of Kobani township, Turkey would allow joint Turkish-Russian control over the strategic M4 highway, which connects Aleppo to the coast.

According to reports in pro-government Turkish media, translated by the al-Monitor website, leaders of Turkey-aligned Syrian Islamist armed groups have already been briefed in Ankara on “tactics and strategies for a fourth military campaign in Syria. “. (Turkey has already led three campaigns against the Kurds in Syria: Operations Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018 and Printemps de la Paix in 2019.)

The potential target areas for such an offensive would be Tel Rifaat and Manbij, west of the Euphrates, and Ain Issa and Tal Tamr, east of the river. Tel Rifaat, an isolated Kurdish enclave fed by regime-controlled territory, is the most vulnerable area. Its control would strengthen the Turkish rebel and Islamist position in the governorate of Aleppo.

Another possible target for a Turkish offensive would be to strike simultaneously against Manbij and Ain Issa, with the aim of linking pro-Turkish forces south of Kurdish-controlled Kobani. The latter was the scene of a major battle against Daesh in 2014.

However, diplomatic factors must surely complicate any Turkish decision on an offensive. Ain Issa and Tal Tamr are located east of the Euphrates. This area is part of the area of ​​operations against ISIS, as defined by the United States and its allies. There is a precedent for Turkish activity east of the river. Operation Peace Spring created an area of ​​Turkish control east of the Euphrates following then-US President Donald Trump’s announcement of the US withdrawal from Syria in October 2019.

But any new Turkish offensive in the region could only take place with the agreement or assent of the United States. Much may depend on the ability or desire of US President Joe Biden to convey to the Turkish President that no further advances in the area held by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and US forces themselves. same will not be tolerated.

But if American objections prove sufficiently dissuasive to any Turkish push from Ain Issa or Tal Tamr, any action west of the Euphrates will also be subject to diplomatic considerations. The Kurdish YPG west of the river operates outside the framework of the SDF and is not protected by the United States. But west of the river is the Russian stronghold (in partnership with the Assad regime). Therefore, unless Russia grants permission for any Turkish incursion, it is difficult to see how such an operation could take place. For this reason, the Sochi summit of the 29th remains of central interest.

TO DATE, according to Arab media sources, the strengthening of forces in the Peace Spring region continues. An article by Kamal Sheikho published Tuesday in the Asharq al-Awsat newspaper noted that members of the “Turkish-backed Al-Sharqiya army, Suleiman Shah faction, Ninth Division and other formations of The “Syrian National Army” loyal to Turkey, arrived Friday in the border town of Tal Abyad with Turkey, north of Raqqa, after crossing Turkish territory from the areas of the “Euphrates Shield” in the Aleppo campaign.

At the same time, regime forces are carrying out ground maneuvers in the Tal Tamr area, opposite the Turkish-controlled area. Large-scale maneuvers are supported by Russian planes. Russian and regime forces have been able to deploy to parts of the SDF-controlled area since Operation Peace Spring in 2019, when called upon by Kurdish forces to prevent Turkish incursions deeper into Syria. .

Erdogan’s decision-making takes place against a backdrop of economic and political difficulties for the Turkish leader. As the 2023 elections approach, the Turkish president may see yet another “victory” against forces associated with the PKK in Syria as a tempting prospect. As usual in the shattered Syria in 2021, the key questions affecting this decision relate to the concerns and desires of other international actors on Syrian soil. The Assad regime is largely irrelevant.

It is not yet clear whether the current saber-strike will result in an actual displacement of the Turkish aligned forces out of their current areas of control. The days to come will decide. Watch this place.