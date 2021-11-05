Visit Dubai Expo, Jokowi promotes Indonesian tourism





President Joko Widodo ended his activities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by reviewing the Dubai Expo 2021. Jokowi briefly visited the Indonesia pavilion and the UAE pavilion. At the Indonesia pavilion, Jokowi was treated to an exhibition in three time zones, namely “Indonesia Yesterday” on the first floor, “Indonesia Today” on the second floor and “Indonesia Tomorrow” on the third floor. After that, the president visited the night market area. Leaving the Indonesian pavilion, Jokowi visited the United Arab Emirates pavilion and was greeted by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ). Jokowi had signed the guestbook and wrote the message “Great vision, great deed” in the book. Jokowi and MBZ then watched a film showing the development of the United Arab Emirates. After that, the two headed to the main theater to watch Indonesian cultural folklore titled “Land of Diversity”. After watching, Jokowi then gave a speech saying that Indonesia is blessed with richness and cultural diversity. He then referred to several tourist destinations in the country. “Bali, Lake Toba, Mandalika, Labuan Bajo, Borobudur temple, Likupang which we continue to develop,” Jokowi said in a statement to the Cabinet secretariat on Friday (5/11). Besides being a tourist paradise, Indonesia also has abundant natural resources. Therefore, Jokowi will use this potential in a controlled manner for the sake of the next generation. “Indonesia is the Land of Innovation that will continue to innovate for generations to come. This is us, ‘Indonesia, the land of diversity’, ”the president said. Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Muhammad Lutfi said at this year’s Dubai Expo that Indonesia will focus on trade, investment and tourism. Lutfi also hopes the world will experience these three big opportunities for Indonesia. “We hope the world recognizes our archipelago for trade, investment and sightseeing,” he said. After the event, Jokowi and his entourage traveled to Al Maktoum International Airport to take off to the country with the Garuda Indonesia GIA-1 aircraft.

