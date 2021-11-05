Politics
Charge the retreat! Boris Johnson leading the U-turns in the No. 10 | Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson was called Mr. U-turn in his time as Prime Minister, this reputation has been well deserved. A Tory tally gives more than 30 often panicked policy changes since the 2019 general election.
Ignore Covid at National Lockdown
January 31, 2020
The BBC quoted the Prime Minister as saying the best thing would be to ignore Covid when the first UK case was detected; a claim Downing Street refused to deny. The ministers quickly had to take drastic measures.
Mass community testing
March 12, 2020
Mass testing ended despite advice from the World Health Organization (WHO) that it was essential. Health Secretary Matt Hancock subsequently announced a goal of 500,000 tests per day by the end of October 2020.
Mourning diagram
May 20, 2020
A program granting indefinite leave in the UK to relatives of foreign NHS staff who died from Covid-19 initially excluded cleaners, porters and social workers. It was eventually extended to low-paid workers.
Visa supplement
May 21, 2020
Johnson has moved away from a policy requiring people coming to the UK to work for the NHS to pay extra for health.
Proxy vote
June 3, 2020
Ministers have dropped their opposition to allowing proxy voting to protect MPs amid significant opposition.
Marcus Rashfords Free School Lunch Campaign
June 16, 2020
Johnson belatedly bowed to pressure to help feed starving children outside of school hours, insisting he was unaware of his own government’s concerted fight against England’s footballing campaign.
NHS application
June 18, 2020
Several months and millions of pounds after supporting an NHS anti-Covid app, ministers finally admitted it wouldn’t work.
Reopening of primary schools
June 9, 2020
Johnson insisted that primary schools in England should reopen. But ministers eventually agreed to listen to experts who warned the plan was unworkable.
Face covers in stores
July 14, 2020
The government insisted that face coverings should not be mandatory in stores because people would not be nearby for a long time. Weeks later, they became compulsory in England.
Huawei ban
July 14, 2020
Johnson had ignored warnings from Washington that Huawei posed a threat. But he backtracked and it was announced that the Huawei kit would be phased out from 5G phone networks.
Local contact tracers
Aug 10, 2020
Ministers eventually agreed to take a regional approach to contact tracing, following the lead of some foreign countries after months of pursuing a centralized $ 10 billion contact tracing model.
Exam results in England
Aug 15, 2020
Johnson initially insisted that the 2020s A-level results were solid and the Education Secretary said there would be no u-turns in their calculation. In two days, the government did an about-face.
Face masks in schools
25 Aug 2020
Days before high schools in England reopened, Johnson abandoned his government’s plan to advise against wearing face masks.
Prohibition of expulsion
August 20, 2020
Ministers have made a series of threats to lift the ban on evictions imposed during the pandemic, including in August 2020, and have repeatedly caved in.
England’s second lockdown
October 31, 2020
After ignoring scientific advice in favor of a two-week national breaker lockout for England in September, Johnson announced a one-month lockout for November.
Extension of the leave scheme
November 5, 2020
The Chancellor had sought to end the leave program. But he was forced into a series of embarrassing descents due to the scale of the second wave of coronavirus.
Marcus Rashfords Free School Lunch Campaign Again
November 8, 2020
Ministers have resumed the fight against Rashford. And, again, they backed off; announcing a $ 170 million winter grant program for families struggling due to Covid.
Christmas cancellation
December 19, 2020
Johnson again tried to avoid making a decision on the Covid restrictions and, once again, was forced to introduce them late. The Christmas plans of the nations have been plunged into chaos.
Confinement one day after the opening of schools
January 4, 2021
A day after urging the children to return to classrooms, insisting it was safe, Johnson announced he was not even safe to leave the house and locked England up.
Resignation of health secretaries
June 26, 2021
Johnson accepted Matt Hancocks’ apology for violating social distancing guidelines and declared the case closed on Friday. Johnson accepted Hancocks’ resignation on Saturday.
Johnson and Sunak self-isolate
July 18, 2021
The Prime Minister and Chancellor were forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with the Health Secretary, who had contracted Covid. They had tried to avoid it, pretending to be part of a pilot test program.
Foreign aid spending
July 13, 2021
In his 2019 manifesto, Johnson pledged overseas aid spending of 0.7% of GDP. About a year and a half later he cut billions of pounds from the budget.
Take the knee
July 14, 2021
Johnson has demanded action against those guilty of racial abuse at football matches after being criticized for offering tacit support to those who booed England players by kneeling to protest racial abuse at matches of football.
Quarantine of air passengers
July 17, 2021
Plans to allow Britons who have had two injections to return from Orange List countries without isolating themselves for up to 10 days have been scrapped as regards France, one of the most popular destinations at the last minute.
The Northern Ireland Protocol
July 21, 2021
Johnson has trumpeted the deal he made on Brexit. But, in less than two years, his government was already trying to defeat it, claiming it had proven unworkable.
Pingemia of critical workers
July 22, 2021
An insistence that double-vaccinated critical workers would not be exempt from self-isolation was dropped as hundreds of thousands were interviewed.
Afghan guards
August 20, 2021
The ministers reneged on their initial refusal to support 125 Afghan guards who protected the British embassy in Kabul before its fall. It later emerged that only one had arrived in the UK.
national insurance increases
September 8, 2021
Johnson has been accused of breaking a key manifesto commitment not to raise taxes when his government presented plans to increase national insurance premiums.
Vaccine passports
September 12, 2021
Vaccine passport plans were scrapped just two weeks after Downing Street insisted it go ahead. Two days later, the Prime Minister again raised the possibility.
Foreign truck drivers
September 24, 2021
With queues forming at gas stations, ministers have been forced to rethink their post-Brexit anti-immigration stance and invite thousands of foreign truck drivers to the UK.
Waste
October 26, 2021
Ministers announced a partial U-turn after rejecting calls to impose a legal obligation on water companies to reduce the discharge of raw sewage into rivers.
Parliamentary standards and corruption
November 4, 2021
Plans to immediately do away with the parliamentary standards system were scrapped amid public furor, with the Conservatives accused of acting to protect one of their own.
