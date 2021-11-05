Charge the retreat! Boris Johnson leading the U-turns in the No. 10 | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson was called Mr. U-turn in his time as Prime Minister, this reputation has been well deserved. A Tory tally gives more than 30 often panicked policy changes since the 2019 general election.

Ignore Covid at National Lockdown

January 31, 2020

The BBC quoted the Prime Minister as saying the best thing would be to ignore Covid when the first UK case was detected; a claim Downing Street refused to deny. The ministers quickly had to take drastic measures.

Mass community testing

March 12, 2020

Mass testing ended despite advice from the World Health Organization (WHO) that it was essential. Health Secretary Matt Hancock subsequently announced a goal of 500,000 tests per day by the end of October 2020.

Mourning diagram

May 20, 2020

A program granting indefinite leave in the UK to relatives of foreign NHS staff who died from Covid-19 initially excluded cleaners, porters and social workers. It was eventually extended to low-paid workers.

Visa supplement

May 21, 2020

Johnson has moved away from a policy requiring people coming to the UK to work for the NHS to pay extra for health.

Proxy vote

June 3, 2020

Ministers have dropped their opposition to allowing proxy voting to protect MPs amid significant opposition.

Marcus Rashfords Free School Lunch Campaign

June 16, 2020

Johnson belatedly bowed to pressure to help feed starving children outside of school hours, insisting he was unaware of his own government’s concerted fight against England’s footballing campaign.

NHS application

June 18, 2020

Several months and millions of pounds after supporting an NHS anti-Covid app, ministers finally admitted it wouldn’t work.

Reopening of primary schools

June 9, 2020

Johnson insisted that primary schools in England should reopen. But ministers eventually agreed to listen to experts who warned the plan was unworkable.

Face covers in stores

July 14, 2020

The government insisted that face coverings should not be mandatory in stores because people would not be nearby for a long time. Weeks later, they became compulsory in England.

Huawei ban

July 14, 2020

Johnson had ignored warnings from Washington that Huawei posed a threat. But he backtracked and it was announced that the Huawei kit would be phased out from 5G phone networks.

Local contact tracers

Aug 10, 2020

Ministers eventually agreed to take a regional approach to contact tracing, following the lead of some foreign countries after months of pursuing a centralized $ 10 billion contact tracing model.

Exam results in England

Aug 15, 2020

Johnson initially insisted that the 2020s A-level results were solid and the Education Secretary said there would be no u-turns in their calculation. In two days, the government did an about-face.

Face masks in schools

25 Aug 2020

Days before high schools in England reopened, Johnson abandoned his government’s plan to advise against wearing face masks.

Prohibition of expulsion

August 20, 2020

Ministers have made a series of threats to lift the ban on evictions imposed during the pandemic, including in August 2020, and have repeatedly caved in.

England’s second lockdown

October 31, 2020

After ignoring scientific advice in favor of a two-week national breaker lockout for England in September, Johnson announced a one-month lockout for November.

Extension of the leave scheme

November 5, 2020

The Chancellor had sought to end the leave program. But he was forced into a series of embarrassing descents due to the scale of the second wave of coronavirus.

Marcus Rashfords Free School Lunch Campaign Again

November 8, 2020

Ministers have resumed the fight against Rashford. And, again, they backed off; announcing a $ 170 million winter grant program for families struggling due to Covid.

Christmas cancellation

December 19, 2020

Johnson again tried to avoid making a decision on the Covid restrictions and, once again, was forced to introduce them late. The Christmas plans of the nations have been plunged into chaos.

Confinement one day after the opening of schools

January 4, 2021

A day after urging the children to return to classrooms, insisting it was safe, Johnson announced he was not even safe to leave the house and locked England up.

Resignation of health secretaries

June 26, 2021

Johnson accepted Matt Hancocks’ apology for violating social distancing guidelines and declared the case closed on Friday. Johnson accepted Hancocks’ resignation on Saturday.

Johnson and Sunak self-isolate

July 18, 2021

The Prime Minister and Chancellor were forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with the Health Secretary, who had contracted Covid. They had tried to avoid it, pretending to be part of a pilot test program.

Foreign aid spending

July 13, 2021

In his 2019 manifesto, Johnson pledged overseas aid spending of 0.7% of GDP. About a year and a half later he cut billions of pounds from the budget.

Take the knee

July 14, 2021

Johnson has demanded action against those guilty of racial abuse at football matches after being criticized for offering tacit support to those who booed England players by kneeling to protest racial abuse at matches of football.

Quarantine of air passengers

July 17, 2021

Plans to allow Britons who have had two injections to return from Orange List countries without isolating themselves for up to 10 days have been scrapped as regards France, one of the most popular destinations at the last minute.

The Northern Ireland Protocol

July 21, 2021

Johnson has trumpeted the deal he made on Brexit. But, in less than two years, his government was already trying to defeat it, claiming it had proven unworkable.

Pingemia of critical workers

July 22, 2021

An insistence that double-vaccinated critical workers would not be exempt from self-isolation was dropped as hundreds of thousands were interviewed.

Afghan guards

August 20, 2021

The ministers reneged on their initial refusal to support 125 Afghan guards who protected the British embassy in Kabul before its fall. It later emerged that only one had arrived in the UK.

national insurance increases

September 8, 2021

Johnson has been accused of breaking a key manifesto commitment not to raise taxes when his government presented plans to increase national insurance premiums.

Vaccine passports

September 12, 2021

Vaccine passport plans were scrapped just two weeks after Downing Street insisted it go ahead. Two days later, the Prime Minister again raised the possibility.

Foreign truck drivers

September 24, 2021

With queues forming at gas stations, ministers have been forced to rethink their post-Brexit anti-immigration stance and invite thousands of foreign truck drivers to the UK.

Waste

October 26, 2021

Ministers announced a partial U-turn after rejecting calls to impose a legal obligation on water companies to reduce the discharge of raw sewage into rivers.

Parliamentary standards and corruption

November 4, 2021

Plans to immediately do away with the parliamentary standards system were scrapped amid public furor, with the Conservatives accused of acting to protect one of their own.