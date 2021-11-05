New grand jury seated as Trump criminal investigation continues – WAVY.com





NEW YORK (AP) New York prosecutors investigating the trade relations of former President Donald Trump have called a new grand jury to hear evidence in the inquiry as the panels’ previous terms were due to expire, a a person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press on Thursday.

The development comes as the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office considers whether to seek further indictments in a case that has already resulted in tax evasion charges against the Trumps Company, the Trump Organization and its long-standing CFO. Allen Weisselberg date.

Trump himself is still under investigation after District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. waged a years-long fight to gain access to Republicans’ tax records.

The person was not authorized to speak in public and did so on condition of anonymity. News of the new grand jury was first reported by The Washington Post.

The Manhattan prosecutor’s office declined to comment. A message requesting comment was left with a lawyer for the Trump Organization.

Investigators working for Vance and New York Attorney General Letitia James spent more than two years determining whether the Trump Organization misled banks or tax officials about the value of the company’s assets, by inflating them to obtain favorable loan terms or minimizing them for tax savings. .

As part of an ongoing civil investigation, James’ office issued subpoenas to local governments in November 2019 over cases involving the Trumps estate in upper Manhattan, Seven Springs, and a tax benefit Trump received. for placing land in a conservation trust. Vance issued subpoenas about a year ago seeking several of the same files.

James’ office also looked at similar issues with a Trump office building in New York City, a hotel in Chicago, and a golf course near Los Angeles. Her office has also won a series of court rulings forcing the Trumps company and a law firm she hired to hand over treasure troves of documents.

The New York Times reported last month that Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah has opened an investigation into whether the Trump organization misled authorities by cutting taxes on a golf course.

In the criminal case, Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to charges of collecting over $ 1.7 million in unauthorized compensation, including apartment rent, payment for a car and school fees. . The Trumps company was also indicted in the case, which prosecutors described as a sweeping and bold tax evasion scheme.

Prosecutors also questioned whether to file a complaint against the company’s chief executive, Matthew Calamari Sr.

According to the indictment, from 2005 to this year, the Trump Organization and Weisselberg, 74, tricked tax authorities into conspiring to pay senior executives through lucrative benefits and other means. Weisselberg alone has been accused of defrauding federal, state and municipal governments of more than $ 900,000 in unpaid taxes and unearned tax refunds.

Trump himself has not been charged with any wrongdoing, but prosecutors noted that he signed some of the checks central to the case.

In recent months, two leaders of the Trump Organization have testified before the grand jury that heard evidence in the Manhattan case. Under New York law, grand jury witnesses are granted immunity and cannot be charged for the conduct they testify about.

One of the Trump executives who has been granted immunity to testify before the grand jury is the company’s chief security officer, Matthew Calamari Jr., the son of Matthew Calamari Sr. The other, the vice president Principal and Controller, Jeffrey McConney, was first subpoenaed to testify in the spring and appeared before the committee again in September.

At a hearing in September, Weisselberg’s lawyer Bryan Scarlatos told a judge he had good reason to believe that more charges would be brought in the case.

The grand jury that handed down the indictments against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization was formed in the spring for a six-month term. The new grand jury will also meet for six months, straddling the start of Alvin Braggs’ tenure as district attorney.

Bragg, a Democrat, won Tuesday’s election and will replace retiring Vance in January.

As a senior deputy to the New York attorney general in 2018, Bragg helped oversee a lawsuit that led to the shutdown of the Trumps charitable foundation over allegations he used the nonprofit to promote his political and commercial interests.

In an interview before his election, Bragg told The Associated Press that his previous experience with mortgage fraud, money laundering and other white-collar investigations made him feel very equipped to follow. the facts wherever they were in the Trump criminal investigation.

I remember when I was sitting around the table with the Attorney General deciding to file the case and the ultimate question was whether this was a case we would file if it was someone else, Bragg said.

And we came up with the answer that yes, that was the kind of conduct that deserved action by the Attorney General. It is the same philosophy and the same approach that He will take in the prosecutor’s office, ”he said.

