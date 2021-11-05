Xi Jinping delivers speech at the opening ceremony of the Fourth China International Import Expo

On the evening of November 4, 2021, President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) by video link and gave a speech titled “Let the opening breeze bring warmth. in the world “.

Xi Jinping stressed that it gives me great pleasure to meet our distinguished guests and old and new friends attending the Fourth CIIE Online at this cloud meeting. China firmly believes in honoring its words with deeds. The measures I announced at the third CIIE for greater openness have mostly been implemented. China overcame the impact of COVID-19 to achieve innovative growth in foreign trade. As the only major economy to record positive merchandise trade growth last year, China has made significant contributions to maintaining the stability of global industrial and supply chains and reviving the economy. global. As we speak, economic globalization faces headwinds. In order for a boat to navigate upstream, it must go forward or backward. We must stay at the forefront of the dominant trend of economic globalization and help countries around the world to open up more while rejecting unilateralism and protectionism. It is very important if we want to bring humanity to a better future.

Xi Jinping stressed that openness is the hallmark of contemporary China. This year marks the 20th anniversary of China’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO). Over the past two decades, China has fully honored its accession commitments. China has continued to open up more to the world, generating a new wave of domestic development while injecting new impetus into the global economy. Over the past 20 years, China has deepened its reforms and opened up at all levels, with a China seizing the opportunities and meeting the challenges, and a China taking responsibility and benefiting the whole world. China’s development and progress over the past 20 years is the result of the hard work and tenacity of the Chinese people under the steadfast leadership of the Chinese Communist Party. It is also the result of China’s proactive measures to strengthen international cooperation and pursue win-win cooperation. I would like to express my warmest thanks to all Chinese and foreign friends from different social sectors for participating and witnessing this historic process and for supporting China’s opening and development effort.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the ancient Chinese observed, “One can tell the inside of a thing by observing its exterior and see the future development by examining the past.” For a country or nation to prosper, it must follow the logic of history and develop in accordance with the trend of the times. As for China, we will not change our willingness to open more widely at a high level; we will not change our determination to share development opportunities with the rest of the world; and we will not change our commitment to an economic globalization that is more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial for all.

First, China will firmly preserve true multilateralism. The multilateral trade regime with the WTO at its heart is the cornerstone of international trade. China supports the reform of the WTO in the right direction. We support the inclusive development of the multilateral trade regime, as well as the rights and legitimate interests of developing members. China will adopt an active and open stance in negotiations on issues such as the digital economy, trade and environment, industrial subsidies and state-owned enterprises, defend the position of the multilateral trade regime as the main channel for the setting international rules, and preserving the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

Second, China will firmly share market opportunities with the rest of the world. China will put more emphasis on expanding imports and pursue balanced trade development. China will open more demonstration zones for creative promotion of import trade, optimize the catalog of retail imports through cross-border e-commerce, encourage on-site processing of imported goods from trade between border residents, and increase imports in from neighboring countries. China will better integrate its domestic and foreign trade, accelerate the development of international consumption centers, promote Silk Road e-commerce, establish modern logistics systems and strengthen the capacity of cross-border logistics.

Third, China will firmly encourage high-level opening. China will further reduce the negative list of foreign investment and expand the opening of telecommunications, health care and other services in an orderly manner. China will revise and expand the catalog of the encouraged industry and publish a negative list for cross-border trade in services in the pilot free trade zones. China will engage deeply in international cooperation on green and low-carbon development and digital economy, and actively work to adhere to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Partnership Agreement on the Pacific. Digital Economy.

Fourth, China will firmly defend the common interests of the world. China will actively participate in cooperation within the United Nations, WTO, G20, APEC, Shanghai Cooperation Organization and other institutions, and encourage more discussions on issues such as trade and investment, the digital economy, and the green and low carbon environment. development. China will support the equitable distribution and unhindered trade of vaccines and other key medical supplies around the world. China will promote high quality Belt and Road cooperation. China will actively join global efforts to combat climate change and preserve food and energy security, and provide more assistance to other developing countries through South-South cooperation.

Xi Jinping concluded his speech by quoting a Chinese proverb, which reads “Walking can be difficult when you walk alone, but it becomes easier when people walk together.” As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc and the global economy faces a bumpy recovery, it is all the more imperative that people around the world come together to weather this difficult time. China is ready to work with all countries to build an open global economy so that the spring breeze of opening brings warmth to all regions of the world.