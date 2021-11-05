Russian analyst linked to anti-Donald Trump “Steele dossier” arrested





A Russian analyst who contributed to a Democratic-funded research dossier on Russia-Donald Trump ties has been arrested for lying to the FBI about his sources of information, including an associate of Hillary Clinton.

Key points: Igor Danchenko was an important source for a former British spy who compiled a dossier on Donald Trump. Mr. Danchenko was a US-based Russian specializing in Russian and Eurasian issues in a think tank. [Mr Danchenko’s] allegations “

The case against Igor Danchenko is part of Special Counsel John Durham’s ongoing investigation into the origins of the FBI’s investigation into whether Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia conspired to tip the balance of the result of the presidential election of that year.

The indictment is the third criminal case brought by Mr. Durham and the second in two months.

The case does not challenge investigators’ findings that the Kremlin aided Trump campaign findings that were not based on the case, but it endorses a long-standing concern that opposition research the FBI relied on in the Russia investigation were marred by unsubstantiated claims.

The five-count indictment accuses Mr Danchenko of making several false statements to the FBI during an interview in 2017 about his role in gathering information for Christopher Steele, a former British spy paid by the Democrats to investigate links between Mr. Trump and Russia.

Mr. Danchenko, a US-based Russian who had specialized in Russian and Eurasian issues as an analyst at the Brookings Institution think tank, was an important source for Mr. Steele when he compiled his case.

This dossier, the target of intense derision by MrTrump, was eventually provided to the FBI and used by federal authorities as they sought and received lookout warrants targeting a former Trump campaign aide.

According to the indictment, Mr. Danchenko repeatedly lied to the FBI about his sources of information and this deception was significant because the FBI “spent substantial resources attempting to investigate and corroborate the allegations.” on file and had “relied heavily” on that research. to obtain the surveillance warrants.

A lawyer for Mr. Danchenko made no immediate comment.

The indictment says Mr Danchenko misled the FBI by denying that he discussed any allegations on the file with a contact of his who worked as a public relations official and was also a longtime Democratic agent who campaigned for Mrs. Clinton.

The indictment indicates that Mr. Danchenko sourced one or more allegations in the file anonymously from this Clinton associate, who is not named in court documents.

The Department of Justice inspector general criticized the FBI and the Department of Justice for handling the case.

Cyber ​​security attorney Michael Sussmann pleaded not guilty to lying to the FBI during a conversation in 2016, with Mr Durham’s team saying he concealed from the FBI that he was presenting the concerns as advocate for the Clinton campaign.

Last year, Kevin Clinesmith, a former FBI lawyer, admitted to modifying an email related to the surveillance of Trump’s aide, Carter Page.

