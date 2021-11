PM Modi inaugurates the reconstructed Shankaracharya samadhi in Kedarnath

The decade belongs to Uttarakhand, there will be an unprecedented boost to connectivity in the region in the years to come and the migration of people from the hills will stop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. He was addressing a large gathering of teeth-purohits and worshipers at Kedarnath temple after unveiling a 12 foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya to the seer’s reconstructed samadhi. The prime minister sat at the foot of the statue for some time after it was unveiled, then took a walk around Kedarpuri to review the reconstruction work carried out in recent years. Mr Modi said he was at a loss for words to describe how he felt as he sat in front of the statue. “Some experiences are so sublime that words are not enough to describe them,” he added. The energy of the eighth-century philosopher will continue to drive the country on the path to development for thousands of years, Modi said. The Prime Minister reached Kedarnath from Dehradun in the morning and offered prayers at the temple of Shiva. After the prayers, he walked to the “Bheem Shila” behind the temple. The huge boulder had rolled down the mountains during the June 2013 flood and stopped just behind the temple, and is believed to have protected it from the disaster. Work on the Shankaracharya statue, weighing around 35 tons, had started in 2019. Its unveiling was broadcast live in 12 jyotirlingas, four mutts or monasteries established by the 8th century seer, his birthplace and a number of important temples across the country. According to the PMO, in Kedarnath, the Prime Minister reviewed and inspected major infrastructure projects that have been completed, including the Saraswati Aasthapath and Ghats retaining wall, Mandakini Aasthapath retaining wall, Tirth Purohit houses and the Garud Bridge. Chatti on the Mandakini River. The projects were completed at a cost of over 130 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for several projects worth over 180 crore. He said reconstruction work after the 2013 flood seemed impossible at first, but his faith in Baba Kedar and his experience of rebuilding earthquake-hit Kutch as chief minister of Gujarat made him believe that it was possible. The work being done in Kedarpuri will make the pilgrimage to the Himalayan temple easier, in addition to making life easier for the tooth-purohits who live there, Modi added. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (retired) were also in Kedarnath with the Prime Minister, whose visit took place a day before the Himalayan temple closed. for winter Saturday. Mr. Modi was received at Dehradun Airport in the morning by the Governor and Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues Subodh Uniyal and Ganesh Joshi, in addition to Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal.

