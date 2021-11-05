Donald Trump: QAnon supporters in Dallas wait for JFK Jnr to reappear and become president





Trump supporters have gathered in Dallas with expectations that Joe Biden will be replaced imminently in what has been called a frightening move.

Hundreds of people gathered this week in the center of the American city of Dallas in the hope that John F Kennedy Jnr, who died more than two decades ago in a plane crash, would be resurrected, named president and open the way for Donald Trump to become “king of kings”.

Defying the rain, the group waited patiently for about 24 hours on Dealey Green in Dallas, where John F Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 while he was president. Some then went to a Rolling Stones concert in the belief that the big reveal would happen there.

The bizarre rally of believers in the QAnon conspiracy theory was spurred by social media reports, Newsweek reported.

In the days leading up to the protest, articles about the Dallas Resurrection were seen by hundreds of thousands, the magazine reported.

“Frankly, I’m a little shocked at how many people have been involved in this,” Jared Holt, resident of the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, told Dallas Morning News.

“It was not a widespread belief, even among followers of QAnon.”

QAnon adherents believe that an obscure figure called “Q”, who is believed to be a senior military officer, has leaked information online about an alleged secret network of criminals and Satanists working at high levels of government and on Mr. Trump’s plan to uncover such wrongdoing.

There is no evidence for any of the allegations.

However, believers have been linked to a number of violent incidents, including the January riot on Capitol Hill in Washington DC following Mr. Trump’s presidential defeat to Joe Biden.

Trump will be the “king of kings”

People started arriving at Dealey Plaza in the Dallas CBD on Monday evening. The location matters because it was there, in November 1963, that President Kennedy was assassinated, shot from a window in the Texas Book Depository building that overlooks the park.

According to the Dallas Morning News, which covered the rally, QAnon supporters at the rally said JFK Jr did not die in a plane crash in 1999 but rather spent 22 years in hiding.

They believed he would reappear in the square before midnight local time.

A social media account linked to QAnon said that after Mr. Kennedy’s miraculous reappearance, Mr. Trump would assume the presidency and then hand over the reins to Mr. Kennedy who would then appoint former national security adviser Michael Flynn as vice-president.

Mr. Flynn appeared at a conference in May in Dallas that had ties to QAnon.

It is not clear whether a vote would take place for Mr. Trump, Mr. Kennedy or Mr. Flynn to take office.

After the assumption of the presidency of Mr. Kennedy, who would now be 61 years old, Mr. Trump would then become “king of kings”.

There were few details about what the role of “king of kings” entailed.

Even among those in Dallas, there was some confusion about the elements of the supposed plan.

One supporter – dressed in an American flag hat with a red wig and blue, white and red hair extensions – was interviewed by Michael Williams of the Morning News. She said Mr. Trump “signed” the insurgency law in January, amid unfounded allegations of electoral fraud, and that this would allow Mr. Kennedy to be inaugurated as president.

The Insurrection Act of 1807 gave the president the power to deploy troops to quell specific domestic disturbances.

But there is no evidence that Mr. Trump invoked the act. Even if he did, the law cannot be used to extend a president’s term or overturn an election. Mr. Biden was invested on January 20, and Mr. Trump’s tenure ended that day.

Others in the crowd waved flags bearing the names of Mr. Trump and Mr. Kennedy.

“Scares me”

Mr Holt said it was baffling why Mr Kennedy, if alive, would choose to reappear in the very spot where his father was brutally murdered.

But it was worrying that several hundred people believed the theory enough to wait for it to happen.

“If they’re willing to show up at the Grassy Knoll thinking JFK Jr is coming back, it scares me to think about what happens when they get real power,” he said.

The rain dispersed some of the crowd and others took refuge in the doorway of the old book store.

Some, however, have vowed to stay in place until at least midnight, while others have said they expect the big reveal to take place at a Rolling Stones concert to be held that evening at the stadium. Dallas Cotton Bowl.

JFK Jr has not appeared anywhere.

