Azerbaijan calls for international law-based resolution of Kashmir conflict

Azerbaijan continues to side with Pakistan in the Kashmir conflict and calls for the application of international law in order to reach a resolution, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov said this week.

The Ambassador explained that Baku’s approach to the decades-old issue has not changed and demanded that the relevant UN Security Council resolutions be essential to achieve a lasting solution to the issue. one of the world’s oldest problems in the Kashmir region, as reported by Les Nouvelles Internationales.

Pakistan and India have been fighting for Kashmir, a Himalayan region in northeast Pakistan and northern India, since 1947, after the two countries gained independence from Britain. The issue fueled two full-fledged wars and a brief war between the parties in 1947, 1965 and 1999. Although a ceasefire has ended heavy fighting since 2003, it remains fragile amid the trade-offs. regular shooting through the so-called Line of Control, a 460-mile military line of control.

Today, Delhi and Islamabad both claim full Cashmere region, however, neither country has full control. The partial control of the territories by the two countries is internationally recognized as “Kashmir under Indian administration” and “Kashmir under Pakistani administration”. Pakistani authorities have repeatedly announcement that the Kashmiri people could choose to be part of Pakistan or to remain independent, but rejected any idea of ​​incorporation of the region by India. Islamabad believes that dialogue and relevance UN resolutions should be the basis for conflict resolution.

In January 2021, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan met in Islamabad to publish a joint statement who focused on various issues. In the document, the parties also expressed their concern over “human rights violations and efforts to change the demographic structure of Jammu and Kashmir” and reiterated their position in favor of a peaceful settlement of the conflict. dispute “in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council”.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Farhadov praised Pakistan’s support for Azerbaijan during the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. He thanked the government, parliament and people of Pakistan for their moral and political support alongside Azerbaijan in the war that this country has waged against Armenia for 44 days in the Karabakh region, an internationally recognized Azerbaijani territory. .

Mutual support between Azerbaijan and Pakistan on regional and international issues stems from relations between the two nations which have stood the test of time, said director of Institute of Peace Studies and Diplomacy in Pakistan, political analyst Muhammad Asif Noor.

“Pakistan and Azerbaijan have deep-rooted relations with each other. Our relations are linked by the hearts of the peoples of both countries, ”he told Caspian News.

“Azerbaijan and Pakistan support each other deeply. In connection with the recent war and its aftermath, Pakistan can support and assist Azerbaijan on several levels. Through education and professional opportunities, including humanitarian support, ”Noor said.

The Azerbaijani region of Karabakh (Garabakh) fell under Armenian occupation during the First Karabakh War in the early 1990s. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, Armenia launched a military campaign against Azerbaijan which lasted until a ceasefire agreement was reached in 1994. As a result, Armenia occupied 20% of internationally recognized Azerbaijani territories. More than 30,000 ethnic Azerbaijanis have been killed and a million have been evicted from these lands as part of a brutal ethnic cleansing policy carried out by Armenia.

On September 27, 2020, the decades-old conflict took a violent turn after Armenian forces deployed on occupied Azerbaijani lands shelled military positions and civilian settlements in Azerbaijan. During the 44-day counterattack operations, Azerbaijani forces liberated more than 300 settlements, including the towns of Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli and Shusha, from nearly 30 years of illegal Armenian occupation. The war ended with a tripartite declaration signed on November 10 by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia. Under the declaration, Armenia also returned the occupied districts of Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin to Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani government is currently carrying out a massive campaign of reconstruction and restoration in the lands liberated last year. Territories are cleared, infrastructure and economic development projects are implemented, and residential settlements, such as “smart villages” are being built in the war-torn lands. Azerbaijani authorities plan to return the first group of displaced people to their countries of origin by the end of this year or early next year.