China could be in trouble, hints Xi’s no-show at the G20. It’s time for India to be Asia’s new leader

Text size:

A-

A +

The 16th G20 In-Person People, Planet, Prosperity, held in October after the pandemic-infused global health and economic crisis, focused on the world’s economic and health recovery. Everything went well with pious promises and promises. Prime Minister Narendra Modis made confident strides and rubbed shoulders with world leaders with a warm camaraderie seemed to have been aided by India’s promising economic recovery and billions of vaccinations.

China’s absence in the eyes of the international community

The two notable absentees were China and Russia. Chinese President Xi Jinping has not left the country for nearly two years. While the pandemic is an important reason, the rapidly deteriorating relationship with most of the G20 members is said to be another reason Jinping is avoiding a handshake with world leaders.

China is also considered to be the biggest source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Its role and commitments in favor of the gradual reduction of GHG emissions should be a major contribution to the issue of climate change. However, Xis’ no-show at the conference caused the rumor mills to work overtime. He noted that China’s goals for peak carbon and carbon neutrality would mean broad and deep economic and societal change, and this will be done step by step and (through) hard work ”, add that Beijing will do what it says when it comes to its green, low-carbon development.

Read also: On climate change, China’s words and actions don’t match

Internal conflicts could make Xis’ problems worse

China’s position at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (Cop26) was more or less a repeat of what Xi conveyed through a pre-recorded video message at the G20 summit in Rome, Italy. Chinas appeal to balance environmental protection and economic development, and approaching climate change issues with an eye on safeguarding people’s livelihoods raises questions about its economic situation. The country’s energy situation is said to have reached a serious level and its production has slowed down considerably.

This could have resulted in massive job losses and even triggered widespread discontent with central management. In such an unpredictable domestic situation, Xis’ complications could worsen as the Chinese Communist Party’s Sixth Plenum approaches Nov. 8-11. On the other hand, China’s assurance at the UN is that its emissions levels would peak by 2030, then reduce them to zero by 2060 by increasing energy production. wind and solar.

Read also: India will always step up any effort for sustainable development, says Prime Minister Modi

India’s goals look good, but not good enough

In India, PM Modi has set the goal of net zero emissions by 2070 as one of five commitments. Increasing the energy capacity of non-fossil fuels to 500 GW by 2030, supplying energy from renewable resources, reducing projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030 and reducing 45% of the carbon intensity of the economy are other commitments. Although India, with 18% of the world’s population, is one of the top ten emerging coal-dependent economies in the world, it only accounts for 5% of the global carbon footprint.

India’s energy needs cannot be met by such mechanisms alone. For a vibrant manufacturing economy and the establishment of an alternative global value chain and supply chain mechanism, India, as a leader in emerging economies, will need to seek out ready-made solutions . It has been more than five decades since New Delhi embarked on its commercial production of nuclear power.

The ultimate goal of the three-stage program is to use the vast reserves of thorium available in the country (t-232) as fuel for the next generation nuclear reactor. The Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) had present the Advanced Heavy Water Reactor (AHWR) in 2014. Further research is expected to be carried out at much faster speed and within limited timeframes in order to make energy availability transparent and international trade more competitive. It will also bring us closer to a carbon-free manufacturing economy with much less hassle, near zero dependence on fossil fuels, relatively much greater security, and lower emission levels.

The general consensus on transitioning to net zero emissions by mid-century to meet the G20 leaders’ 1.5 degree Celsius target calls for strong action. Yet not all of these commitments are easy to keep. They require a massive injection of funds and carefully planned strategies, including low-cost technology transfer. There is an urgent need to invest in technology to decarbonize the manufacturing process. This will require greater investment in artificial intelligence (AI) research and other sources of energy. Given the economic slowdown even in developed economies, it is unlikely that the $ 100 billion financial commitments made to developing economies will be met on time.

Read also: India will reach net zero emissions by 2070, Prime Minister Modi told COP26 while pledging panchamrit

Faith in India should make her rule Asia

Asia will host the next two G20 summits, in Indonesia in 2022 and India in 2023. The countries are also respectively in 20th and 19th position in terms of per capita income.

Yet India promises to be the best investment destination and, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), World Investment Report, it ranks fifth among recipients of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the world. Its handling of the pandemic situation, its vaccination campaign and its economic recovery have encouraged investors to trust the country’s growth prospects. This places an additional burden and a greater responsibility on India to play a greater role in leading emerging economies.

Seshadri Chari is the former editor of Organiser. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Humra Laeeq)

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram