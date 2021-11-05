President Joko Widodo visits Indonesia Pavilion and PEA at Dubai Expo – Gelora Jatim





President Jokowi visits Indonesia Pavilion and PEA at Dubai Expo Jakarta, GELORAJATIM.COM President Joko Widodo or Jokowi paid a working visit to Dubai, including the United Arab Emirates (PEA) to take stock of the Dubai Expo event. The president arrived at the exhibition site, frequented by 191 countries, on Thursday (4/11/2021). The President visited the Indonesian pavilion and the PEA pavilion. Upon arrival at the Indonesian pavilion, President Jokowi was greeted by Minister of Commerce (Mendag) Muhammad Lutfi. President Jokowi was also treated to an exhibition divided into three time zones, namely “Indonesia Yesterday” on the 1st floor, “Indonesia Today” on the 2nd floor and “Indonesia Tomorrow” on the 3rd floor. areas, the President then visited the Market area. The trade minister said in a written statement that the Indonesian flag, which features three time zones “Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow”, will open the eyes of the world to the strength of the past, present and future of the world. Indonesia as a world power. “Allow us to welcome everyone from all over the world to the Indonesian pavilion. We hope that the world will see and recognize our archipelago as an opportunity to trade, invest and visit, ”said Minister of Commerce Lutfi. At this Dubai exhibition, three main sectors are highlighted in Indonesia namely trade, investment and tourism. Trade Minister Lutfi explained that it was important to ensure that the Indonesian flag could represent the country’s potential and excellence in the eyes of the world. The reason is that this pavilion will be the main vehicle for Indonesia to promote the image of the nation to potential strategic partners around the world. President Jokowi then proceeded to the PEA pavilion and was greeted by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ). The two then saw a film showing the development of civilization in the UAE. The president also completed and signed the guestbook and wrote the message “Great vision, great action” in the book. The two leaders made their way to the main theater and witnessed an Indonesian cultural folklore show called “Land of Diversity”. The show also featured a number of regional dances that portray the diversity of Indonesia. President Jokowi said Indonesia is a country endowed with richness and cultural diversity, and is known for its natural beauty. “We have many tourist destinations, Bali, Lake Toba, Mandalika, Labuan Bajo, Borobudur Temple, Likupang and many more that we continue to develop. Hence, Indonesia is known as a tourism paradise. Indonesia has abundant natural resources. The use of this potential is measurable and controlled, and its sustainability is guaranteed for the good of the nation and the next generation, “he explained. President Jokowi explained that now there are more opportunities to work together and make a real contribution to the progress of the world. To this end, the President invites them to continue to accelerate and strengthen cooperation, solidarity and friendship, for a better life for the whole nation. “Indonesia the land of majesty, a land rich in nature and culture. Indonesia the land of opportunities which will continue to open up new opportunities and opportunities. Indonesia the Land of Innovation that will continue to innovate for generations to come. Here we are, ‘Indonesia, the land of diversity‘,” he said. (fdy)

