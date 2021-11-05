A host of 2024 hopefuls, including Donald Trump, via video, will be presented at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference





(JTA) – The Republican Jewish Coalition’s 2020 conference was one of the last Jewish conferences to be canceled as the pandemic set in: the group went so far as to order a branded hand sanitizer.

Now he’s one of the first to pick up, and he’s doing so amidst many changes relevant to the group’s agenda. There was the election of President Joe Biden last fall and the tumultuous transition with Donald Trump leaving the White House while remaining an imminent figure in the Republican Party.

Then there was the death in January of Sheldon Adelson, the casino mogul who was a major funder of Republicans and pro-Israel causes, whose Las Vegas properties have long hosted the RJC convention.

And then, this week, there was the strong and, for many, surprising demonstration of Republican candidates across the country in local and national elections. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican businessman, won a surprise victory in the race for governor of Virginia, and a Republican nearly ousted Democratic Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy.

“As a result, the recording is definitely becoming popular,” Matt Brooks, RJC executive director, told the Jewish Telegraph Agency. He expected more than 700 people to attend, half the number in previous years, but surprisingly high given the reluctance to travel as the coronavirus pandemic and some of its restrictions are still in place.

It’s not just the fact that Youngkin wins, but how he won that intrigued Republicans: Youngkin adopted some of Trump’s policies and rhetoric, particularly related to education, but held the former president from a distance, refusing to allow him to campaign for him in the state. (Trump spoke by phone at two rallies.)

“I think you’re going to see a lot of candidates turning to the Youngkin model, not just to avoid Trump, but in messages that bring voters home,” Brooks said.

Many of those potential messengers are now looking to the 2024 presidential nomination, and many of them will be there, including, via video, Trump himself, who has had an at times difficult relationship with the RJC.

Potential presidential candidates appearing in person include Mike Pence, Trump’s vice president; Nikki Haley, Trump’s Ambassador to the United Nations; Mike Pompeo, Trump’s Secretary of State; Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Trump sidekick; former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, the first candidate of 2016 to drop out and back Trump; and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who mingled with Trump until the bitter end in 2016 before reconciling.

With the possible exception of DeSantis and Pompeo, each of these characters has had a strained relationship with Trump; Haley distanced himself from Trump after the Jan.6 uprising on Capitol Hill, only to try to reverse his dissent as Trump survived his second impeachment and maintained his grip on the party. Pence was loyal to Trump until he refused to accept the former president’s pleas to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

It’s no coincidence that the RJC has deep and straightforward relationships with old-school Republicans like Haley and Pence, who promote strong American internationalism. The group’s relationship with Trump, on the other hand, is quite complicated: it effusively praised him for policies that have aligned US policy with Israel’s right, including recognizing Jerusalem and the Golan Heights as Israeli territory and by withdrawing from the deal with Iran, but has not been settled. his flirtations with the far right.

The group also remains a space for Trump skeptics; Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina who is a vigorous critic of Trump, will speak.

Brooks said the conference would offer a masterclass on how to win back Congress next year, drawing inspiration from Youngkin, who focused on parents’ anger over closed schools and overblown claims and often falsehoods that schools incorporated radical teachings about race into their curricula. .

“Americans care about jobs, the weakness of the Americas after Afghanistan, COVID, they want to be involved in the education of their children,” he said. “Education is a critical issue in the Jewish community. “

The conference will take place as in years spent in the Venetian complex, which is part of the Adelson casino empire. His widow, Miri Adelson, is still deeply involved in political donations, and Brooks said she would speak during a tribute to Sheldon Adelson on Saturday night.

“The Adelson legacy is one of the most important in the history of the Jewish people,” he said. “Miri and Sheldon were a team and it will continue to move forward.”

