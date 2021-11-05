Why the world should applaud Narendra Modi’s 2070 net zero goal

Nandakumar Janardhanan is Research Director for Climate and Energy and Regional Coordinator for South Asia at the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES), Japan.

As the world’s third largest emitter of CO2, India has finally joined the global push towards net zero.

In Glasgow for the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, known as COP26, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the country aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070 .

The announcement was part of his five-point statement, which he called Panchamrit, a sacred dish of five ingredients prepared as an offering to the gods, according to Indian beliefs.

These included a commitment to increase the share of non-fossil fuels in India’s energy mix, higher targets for renewable energy, reduction of total projected carbon emissions, reduction of the carbon component of domestic product. gross and the target year of zero net 2070, which is the culmination of several political and economic considerations.

The first and most important element that prompted India to declare a net zero goal is its desire to take a leadership role among the developing countries of the world. Demands made by Modi during his speech to increase climate finance for the developed world to $ 1 trillion, as well as to monitor its progress, strengthened the voice of developing countries at COP26.

Second, joining their Asian counterparts, including China, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia, in adopting a net zero goal statement adds critical momentum to the region’s efforts to mitigate the impact of change. climate. Modi’s statement also underscored his agreement with concerted efforts to address climate challenges.

Third, under the Modi administration, India played an active role in climate change mitigation and the development of clean energy alternatives. With its goal of reaching 450 gigawatts of installed capacity by 2030, India now has one of the largest renewable energy development programs in Asia.

In 2016, the country had already achieved a 24% reduction in the intensity of GDP emissions from the 33% reduction target set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement. Progress like this on the home front has gave sufficient confidence to India’s policy-making mechanism to pursue a goal of net zero.

Declaring net zero by 2070 has ended speculation on whether or not India will adopt such a target. But although this is decades later than the target set by other major greenhouse gas emitters, there are several important arguments as to why this is so.

First, it is true that India has made remarkable strides in the field of renewable energy, which could significantly reduce its future dependence on fossil fuels, but coal will continue to take the lion’s share of the energy supply. primary. In addition, an immediate abandonment of coal is difficult as more than 3.6 million jobs are blocked in the sector. This means that a just and credible transition is needed to re-employ India’s coal-dependent workforce and minimize socio-political obstacles.

Charcoal burners travel in the back of their truck to Barsana in June 2017: immediate abandonment of coal is difficult as more than 3.6 million jobs are blocked in the sector. © Reuters

Second, India has suffered catastrophic damage to human health and its economy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. With energy demand expected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels as the country recovers, tight deadlines to reach net zero are said to have negatively impacted the Indian economy.

Third, some Indian states rely heavily on fossil fuel revenues. A mid-century goal would again have placed too much of a burden on the national government, as well as the respective state governments, in developing and implementing policies to move away from the fossil fuel economy.

Fourth, a lack of technological availability limits India’s efforts to decarbonize its energy sector. The country has been heavily dependent on the foreign supply chain for the development of the renewable energy sector. Until early 2020, around 80% of solar panels used in India were imported directly or indirectly from China.

Likewise, in order to decarbonize its industrial and transport sectors, the lack of affordable technologies remains a major challenge. Without securing adequate financial and technological support from the developed world, accelerating towards a net zero path would be a critical challenge.

Fifth, from an energy security perspective, an uninterrupted supply of oil is essential to maintain effective military prowess.

Although India has a large renewable energy program, most of these supplies are directed to non-military sectors. The need to maintain its enormous military infrastructure, machinery, and the movement and deployment of its forces along its geopolitically sensitive borders make India’s defense sector a major consumer of energy. This is one of the critical compromises the country is aware of as it plans to minimize reliance on conventional fuels in the context of its new goal of net zero.

India’s declaration of 2070 as a target year of net zero is both cautious and optimistic. The recent coal crisis and the expected post-pandemic surge in energy demand have played a central role in India, making it a crucial step towards declaration.

On the flip side, declaring the timeline roughly half a century later leaves ample time for the country to design an environment conducive to a net zero path. As all major emitters are now below the net zero target, a wider debate in the coming time will focus on two specific points highlighted by Modi.

First, how to increase climate finance by $ 1 trillion by developed countries. Second, monitor its progress and put pressure on those who would make it keep their promises. These questions will remain crucial as the world moves rapidly towards zero net greenhouse gas emissions.