John Legend theorizes on the motivation behind Kanye West’s support for Donald Trump





John Legend believes that Kanye West’s support for Donald Trump was motivated by his seeing the former US president as a “narcissistic outsider.”

In a conversation with author Danny Goldberg, the 42-year-old singer was asked about West’s political turn in 2016, where he openly supported former US President Donald Trump after his presidential victory.

“I don’t see Kanye as a political person at all. We never talked about politics. He had never voted until 2020,” Legend told Goldberg.

Although he had not been involved in politics before, Legend theorized that West’s support for Trump was due to parallels with his own life.

“He saw in Trump the kind of narcissistic underdog he sees in himself,” he explained.

Although the two artists have been friends for years – Legend attended West and Kim Kardashian’s wedding in 2014 – he revealed that the relationship has changed over time. In 2018, Donda’s hitmaker and Legend clashed over political differences after the rapper shared screenshots of a private conversation between the two on Twitter.

“Hey, it’s JL. Hope you reconsider your alignment with Trump,” hitmaker All of Me wrote to West at the time, according to the screenshots. “You are far too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. As you know what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion. you love feeling so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump’s policies are causing, especially to people of color. Don’t let this be part of your legacy. You are the greatest artist of our generation. “

In the conversation, West – who recently legally changed his name to Ye – accused the singer of attempting to “manipulate my free thought.”

“I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. Mentioning my fans or my heritage is a fear-based tactic used to manipulate my free thought,” he replied.

