Politics
Uganda: Erdogan pledges to double bilateral trade at Turkey-Africa summit
Turkey aims to double its bilateral trade volume with Africa from $ 25 billion to $ 50 billion, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the Turkey-Africa Economic and Trade Forum.
The Forum, held in Istanbul on October 21-22, brought together some 3,000 businessmen and women from Turkey and across Africa, 30 African ministers and representatives of regional organizations.
Organized by the Council for Foreign Economic Relations of Turkey (DEIK) in cooperation with the Ministry of Trade and the African Union Commission (AUC), the Forum was held under the slogan “Deepening Turkey-Africa Partnership: Trade , investment, technology and logistics ”.
Speaking on the first day of the Forum, Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Muş recalled that the country’s trade volume with Africa had reached its current level of $ 25 billion, against $ 5.4 billion. only in 2003. He said Turkey’s goal in the region was to establish relations based on mutual respect and a win-win strategy.
On the first day, Turkish and African ministers of trade, investment, technology and logistics held closed-door meetings on deepening the Turkey-Africa partnership.
The agenda for the first day also included bilateral meetings with business leaders and ministers, as well as panel discussions on emerging opportunities in agriculture, healthcare and the new regional free trade area. – the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
The second day saw lively sessions promoting innovation, Turkish-African banking cooperation, trade finance and women’s leadership.
“Raising the volume of Turkish-African trade to $ 50 billion must be our main goal,” DEIK President Nail Olpak said in his address on the second day of the Forum. “The signing of free trade agreements, agreements to strengthen and reciprocally protect investments, in addition to cooperation and knowledge sharing in the fields of industrialization, agriculture, construction, textiles and of health, are our priorities. “
Erdogan’s African tour
Prior to the Forum, Erdogan toured three African countries in four days, meeting with leaders and investors in Angola, Nigeria and Togo.
During his visit to Angola, the Turkish president said that there were significant bilateral opportunities in the energy and defense sectors, with seven agreements signed so far between the two countries. He also tried to differentiate Turkey’s offer to West Africa.
“There are still those who cannot accept the gains of independence, freedom and equality of the African peoples. We have recently witnessed the recurrence of this indigestion,” he said in a speech to the country’s parliament.
“As Turkey, we reject West-centered Orientalist approaches to the African continent. We embrace the peoples of the African continent without discrimination.”
The second country on his tour was Togo, where Turkey recently opened its 43rd Embassy in Africa (see below). Erdogan was greeted by President Faure Gnassingbé, who hosted a working dinner at which they were joined by President Roch Kaboré of Burkina Faso and President George Weah of Liberia.
His last stop was Nigeria, where he signed eight bilateral agreements with President Muhammadu Buhari. Nigeria is already Turkey’s largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa, but the Nigerian president has hoped that the volume of trade will soon increase from $ 2 billion to $ 5 billion.
Battle for hearts and minds
Since 2009, Ankara has engaged with African countries, large and small, at feverish speed, with Erdogan’s overriding ambition on the continent driven by trade and investment, said Tim Ash, market economist. emerging at BlueBay Asset Management.
“For quite a long time, Turkey has been very Africa-oriented. Under Erdogan, Turkish embassies have grown massively globally as part of their efforts to boost trade and investment,” Ash said.
This wave of construction has increased the number of Turkish embassies in Africa from a dozen in 2009 to 43 today. This year, it will open its 44th, in Guinea-Bissau.
Erdogan’s foreign policy is also shaped by efforts to counter the growing influence of rival Islamic powers in Africa such as the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.
With strong historical trade ties, the UAE has become an increasingly vital partner for the continent and its second-largest investor country, just behind China, according to Financial Times’s fDI Intelligence.
Ankara’s allegiance to Qatar pitted Turkey against Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates in a “battle for hearts and minds” on the mainland, Ash said.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates are fiercely opposed to the Muslim Brotherhood and the political Islam associated with it, Ash says. Doha and Ankara have given support to the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt and have backed rebels fighting to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
This was manifested in Turkey’s massive investments in education projects on the continent, building 17 schools in Nigeria alone.
“Turkey has been a big investor in education. Expanding Turkish cultural and religious influence as a way to boost Turkish trade,” Ash said.
Africa is also a huge achievement for Erdogan as Turkey’s tourist economy resists the blows of Covid-19, Ash said.
“Erdogan has huge problems at home, the economy is not doing well and Africa has been one of those who have done relatively well for him in terms of business and commerce. So he probably wants to nice photoshoots of him shaking hands and doing stuff in Africa.
As Turkey’s relations with Europe deteriorate, Ankara has made a point of diversifying its trade outside of Europe. Two-thirds of Turkey’s trade investment funding comes from Europe, but amid political tensions Erdogan has attempted to rekindle trade ties elsewhere, starting in the Middle East. The deterioration of relations with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, and the deterioration of the regional security situation have refocused the president’s views on the continent.
“Africa has been a relatively easy fruit to expect, with fewer geopolitical issues. Africa is therefore part of this diversification ploy,” adds Ash.
“Africa has been very beneficial for Turkish businesses, manufactures, food, it was a big market, it was also a conduit for transit trade and travelers from Africa.”
Today Turkish fingerprints are everywhere in Africa, from the Kigali Arena in Rwanda, the largest stadium in East Africa, built by a Turkish construction company, to an Olympic swimming pool in Senegal, a colossal mosque. in Djibouti and Turkish military equipment on the battlefields of Libya. But while most African countries have welcomed the new partnership, experts question the long-term ambitions of Erdogan’s African strategy.
Sources
2/ https://allafrica.com/stories/202111050133.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]