Uganda: Erdogan pledges to double bilateral trade at Turkey-Africa summit

Turkey aims to double its bilateral trade volume with Africa from $ 25 billion to $ 50 billion, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the Turkey-Africa Economic and Trade Forum.

The Forum, held in Istanbul on October 21-22, brought together some 3,000 businessmen and women from Turkey and across Africa, 30 African ministers and representatives of regional organizations.

Organized by the Council for Foreign Economic Relations of Turkey (DEIK) in cooperation with the Ministry of Trade and the African Union Commission (AUC), the Forum was held under the slogan “Deepening Turkey-Africa Partnership: Trade , investment, technology and logistics ”.

Speaking on the first day of the Forum, Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Muş recalled that the country’s trade volume with Africa had reached its current level of $ 25 billion, against $ 5.4 billion. only in 2003. He said Turkey’s goal in the region was to establish relations based on mutual respect and a win-win strategy.

On the first day, Turkish and African ministers of trade, investment, technology and logistics held closed-door meetings on deepening the Turkey-Africa partnership.

The agenda for the first day also included bilateral meetings with business leaders and ministers, as well as panel discussions on emerging opportunities in agriculture, healthcare and the new regional free trade area. – the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The second day saw lively sessions promoting innovation, Turkish-African banking cooperation, trade finance and women’s leadership.

“Raising the volume of Turkish-African trade to $ 50 billion must be our main goal,” DEIK President Nail Olpak said in his address on the second day of the Forum. “The signing of free trade agreements, agreements to strengthen and reciprocally protect investments, in addition to cooperation and knowledge sharing in the fields of industrialization, agriculture, construction, textiles and of health, are our priorities. “

Erdogan’s African tour

Prior to the Forum, Erdogan toured three African countries in four days, meeting with leaders and investors in Angola, Nigeria and Togo.

During his visit to Angola, the Turkish president said that there were significant bilateral opportunities in the energy and defense sectors, with seven agreements signed so far between the two countries. He also tried to differentiate Turkey’s offer to West Africa.

“There are still those who cannot accept the gains of independence, freedom and equality of the African peoples. We have recently witnessed the recurrence of this indigestion,” he said in a speech to the country’s parliament.

“As Turkey, we reject West-centered Orientalist approaches to the African continent. We embrace the peoples of the African continent without discrimination.”

The second country on his tour was Togo, where Turkey recently opened its 43rd Embassy in Africa (see below). Erdogan was greeted by President Faure Gnassingbé, who hosted a working dinner at which they were joined by President Roch Kaboré of Burkina Faso and President George Weah of Liberia.

His last stop was Nigeria, where he signed eight bilateral agreements with President Muhammadu Buhari. Nigeria is already Turkey’s largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa, but the Nigerian president has hoped that the volume of trade will soon increase from $ 2 billion to $ 5 billion.

Battle for hearts and minds

Since 2009, Ankara has engaged with African countries, large and small, at feverish speed, with Erdogan’s overriding ambition on the continent driven by trade and investment, said Tim Ash, market economist. emerging at BlueBay Asset Management.

“For quite a long time, Turkey has been very Africa-oriented. Under Erdogan, Turkish embassies have grown massively globally as part of their efforts to boost trade and investment,” Ash said.

This wave of construction has increased the number of Turkish embassies in Africa from a dozen in 2009 to 43 today. This year, it will open its 44th, in Guinea-Bissau.

Erdogan’s foreign policy is also shaped by efforts to counter the growing influence of rival Islamic powers in Africa such as the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

With strong historical trade ties, the UAE has become an increasingly vital partner for the continent and its second-largest investor country, just behind China, according to Financial Times’s fDI Intelligence.

Ankara’s allegiance to Qatar pitted Turkey against Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates in a “battle for hearts and minds” on the mainland, Ash said.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates are fiercely opposed to the Muslim Brotherhood and the political Islam associated with it, Ash says. Doha and Ankara have given support to the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt and have backed rebels fighting to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

This was manifested in Turkey’s massive investments in education projects on the continent, building 17 schools in Nigeria alone.

“Turkey has been a big investor in education. Expanding Turkish cultural and religious influence as a way to boost Turkish trade,” Ash said.

Africa is also a huge achievement for Erdogan as Turkey’s tourist economy resists the blows of Covid-19, Ash said.

“Erdogan has huge problems at home, the economy is not doing well and Africa has been one of those who have done relatively well for him in terms of business and commerce. So he probably wants to nice photoshoots of him shaking hands and doing stuff in Africa.

Sign up for free AllAfrica newsletters Get the latest African news straight to your inbox Success!

Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Fault!

There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As Turkey’s relations with Europe deteriorate, Ankara has made a point of diversifying its trade outside of Europe. Two-thirds of Turkey’s trade investment funding comes from Europe, but amid political tensions Erdogan has attempted to rekindle trade ties elsewhere, starting in the Middle East. The deterioration of relations with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, and the deterioration of the regional security situation have refocused the president’s views on the continent.

“Africa has been a relatively easy fruit to expect, with fewer geopolitical issues. Africa is therefore part of this diversification ploy,” adds Ash.

“Africa has been very beneficial for Turkish businesses, manufactures, food, it was a big market, it was also a conduit for transit trade and travelers from Africa.”

Today Turkish fingerprints are everywhere in Africa, from the Kigali Arena in Rwanda, the largest stadium in East Africa, built by a Turkish construction company, to an Olympic swimming pool in Senegal, a colossal mosque. in Djibouti and Turkish military equipment on the battlefields of Libya. But while most African countries have welcomed the new partnership, experts question the long-term ambitions of Erdogan’s African strategy.