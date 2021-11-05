On Bail in Cruise Drug Case, Aryan Khan Appears Before BCN | Bombay News





Aryan Khan appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) on Friday to mark his presence at the agency on one of the conditions set by the Bombay high court while granting bail to the 23-year-old who was arrested, along with several others in the cruise drug case last month.

Aryan Khan is to appear in front of the NCB investigator every Friday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and join the investigation as calls are made.

Aryan Khan was released from Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai on October 30 after spending 22 days in jail when the Bombay High Court granted him bail. The five-page High Court bail order listed 14 bail conditions, including the surrender of the passport, prohibition against influencing witnesses or contacting co-accused and appearing at court. BCN office every week.

The Bombay High Court has said that if any of these conditions are breached, the BCN is entitled to request the cancellation of its bond immediately.

The High Court said Aryan Khan should not engage in activities similar to the ones he is accused of. He must not establish contact with a co-accused or any other person directly or indirectly involved in activities similar to those alleged against him, through any mode of communication ordered by the court.

He cannot make any statement regarding the proceedings pending before the NDPS Special Tribunal to any media, including social media. He will have to surrender his passports and will not be able to leave the country without permission from the NDPS special tribunal.

If he has to leave Mumbai, he must inform the investigator of the route. He cannot make any attempt to falsify evidence, influence witnesses – neither personally nor through anyone.

A team led by NCB area chief Sameer Wankhede searched for a holiday cruise anchored at the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal and seized several drugs from a number of people on October 2. Wankhede said 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of charas, 22 MDMA (ecstasy) pills and 1.33 lakh in cash were recovered from the ship.

Although no drugs were recovered from Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, who was with him at the time, was arrested for possessing 6 grams of charas in a plastic bag in his shoe.

Aryan Khan spent three weeks in prison after a special court under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) sent him into pre-trial detention, accepting the BCN’s charge that he routinely engaged in drug-related activities.

