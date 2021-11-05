Goosebumps, President Jokowi’s speech at the 2020 Indonesia National Day World Expo Dubai





Bisnis.com, DUBAI – President Joko Widodo and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed witnessed firsthand the representation of Indonesia’s cultural diversity on the national day at the 2020 World Expo Dubai. “Indonesia is blessed with richness and cultural diversity and is known for its natural beauty. We not only have the charm and beauty of Bali, but also Lake Toba, Mandalika, Labuan Bajo, Borobudur Temple, Likupang and various other tourist destinations which we keep developing to further strengthen Indonesia as a paradise. tourism ”, he declared while delivering his remarks during the Indonesian national holiday, Thursday evening (4/11/2021). Accompanied by Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the president delivered his remarks for around 3.5 minutes and became the center of attention for most visitors to the 2020 World Expo in Dubai that evening. here is an exerpt Remarks by President Joko Widodo during the opening of the Indonesian National Day: “Indonesia also has abundant natural resources, which we ensure that the use of this potential is in a measurable, controlled and guaranteed way for our improvement and the next generation. Times that change so rapidly due to technological disruption and the onset of a pandemic force us to adapt quickly to the changes that are occurring. We must respond to this challenge with creativity and productivity in various fields. However, we also realize that the flow of technological progress must be accompanied by concern for the environment, the creation of new and renewable energies, environmentally friendly energies and the reduction of carbon emissions. as our efforts to address the challenges of global climate change for sustainability. We are ready to meet this great challenge by using technology to improve the quality of human life while preserving nature. We continue to transform and innovate because we believe the future starts from today. As we enter a world without borders, an era without borders, we commit to opening up more and more opportunities to work together and make a real contribution to the progress of the world. Let us continue to accelerate, strengthen cooperation, solidarity and friendship for a better and real life for all nations. Indonesia the land of majesty, a land rich in nature and culture.

Indonesia is a land of opportunity that will continue to open up new opportunities and opportunities.

Indonesia is the land of innovation that will continue to innovate for generations to come.

We are the land of diversity. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

