Weird: Hairdresser picks up lost hair and makes 5ft Boris Johnson fresco





mural by Boris Johnson | Photo credit: Twitter Highlights Hairdresser created 5-foot-long Boris Johnson mural using only stray hair in a bid to thank the British Prime Minister for leading the country through difficult times during the Covid-19 pandemic DaviniaFox, who owns a salon in Somerset, completed the work in 16 hours from lost hair. She took a 2 day break to complete the job Although this is a tribute to the British Prime Minister, internet users are more bewildered than impressed by the result British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s hair has always been her defining feature and the subject of DIY hair memes, reports, talk shows and even blogs. But now the British Prime Minister’s hair has become the subject of an accidental work of art that has horrified thousands of internet users. A hairdresser created a 5-foot-long Boris Johnson mural using only stray hair in a bid to thank the British Prime Minister for leading the country through difficult times during the Covid-19 pandemic. Davinia Fox, who owns a salon in Somerset, completed the work in 16 hours from lost hair. She took a 2-day break to complete the job, the BBC reported. Although this is a tribute to the British Prime Minister, internet users are more bewildered than impressed by the result. Here, look : Davinia, who has been a hairdresser for 26 years, said she used hair she collected during the brief period of reopening of businesses in the UK. “I had well over half a bag of black hair which I carefully swept away without my clients’ knowledge,” she told the BBC. But the mural is not just a simple tribute to the British Prime Minister. Davinia wanted to prove that her profession was not a “dead end job” that is only done by those who are not smart. “There has been a stigma behind us, where if you are not smart you become a hairdresser and it is considered one of those downgraded jobs. It has changed over the years and Covid has certainly helped, now we are essential “she said. “I wanted to give something back. I wanted to show how much people’s hair has grown throughout the blockages with no hairdressers there,” she added. Davinia hopes Johnson gets the chance to see a photo of the mural. “Obviously that will be swept away, but I would really like Boris Johnson to be able to see the picture of it or if he could come and see it in person that would be adorable,” she said.

