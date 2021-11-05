Here’s where Xi could strike next in China’s regulatory crackdown





China’s campaign to tighten regulations across entire swathes of the country’s industries is showing signs of slowing, creating some relief among global investors. But there are a number of unresolved issues that could still have a huge impact on industries and financial markets. The severity of the penalty for Didi Global Inc.’s controversial initial public offering, the result of an investigation into corruption in China’s huge financial sector, and details of a planned expansion of property tax lawsuits are just a few of the potential concerns for investors. Take part in lively discussions with the Moneyweb community and gain full access to our market indicators and data tools while supporting quality journalism. R63/month Where R630/year SUBSCRIBE NOW You can to cancel at any time. Read: Behind China’s crackdown on tech companies China’s scrutiny of everything from technology to online tutors and real estate prompted a massive sell-off that, at one point, wiped out more than $ 1 trillion in the value of the shares of the nations in the world. The MSCI China Index is down 15% this year, behind global equities at their highest since 1998. President Xi Jinping seeks to reshape the economy, tackle inequality and reduce financial risks without destabilizing growth . Here are some of the main focus areas for different industries as the Xis crackdowns boom: Technology: Didi probe : Investors are awaiting the outcome of Chinese regulatory investigations into transit giant Didi, logistics platform Full Truck Alliance Co. and online recruiting firm Kanzhun Ltd. after they registered in the United States earlier this year. Regulators are assessing a range of potential sanctions against Didi, including a fine and the introduction of a public investor, Bloomberg reported in July. The Cyberspace Administration of China has suggested that the three companies consider selling shares in Hong Kong, Dow Jones reported last month, adding that investigations could end as early as November.

IPO ANT: What will happen with the IPO of Ants remains an open question, a year after Beijing canceled what would have been the biggest debut in the world. Bankers say they have stopped receiving regular communications from the company, and some doubt it will return to the market before 2023, Bloomberg News reported last month. On the positive side, Jack Ma recently visited Europe, according to Hong Kong media, suggesting improved relations with the government.

Break down silos: Chinese authorities' efforts to open up closed ecosystems operated by its largest companies are being closely watched. Authorities are considering asking the companies of Tencent Holdings Ltd. at ByteDance Ltd. to let their competitors access and display their content in search results, Bloomberg News reported in October. Such a move could further break down online barriers and disrupt internet advertising. Read: EM-FX hits 2-month low, stocks slammed by Chinese tech crackdown Markets:

IPO in HONG KONG: Companies considering going public in Hong Kong may be exempt from first seeking approval from the Chinese cybersecurity watchdog, Bloomberg News reported in July. If confirmed, it would make the registration process for Hong Kong cheaper than for the United States. Uncertainty over Hong Kong's treatment weighs on the city's IPO market, which is going through a period of drought. Finance:

CROSS-BORDER BROKERS: The future of Chinese cross-border brokers is uncertain after a central bank official questioned the legitimacy of their operations, leading to a decline in shares of Futu Holdings Ltd. and Fintech Holding Ltd. gray area by allowing Chinese investors to evade capital controls and trade stocks in markets such as Hong Kong and New York. Goods Property tax: Investors are eagerly awaiting details of China's plans to expand property tax trials to more areas of Shanghai and Chongqing and start taxing homeowners. The plan, reported by Xinhua in late October, does not say where the new tests will be applied. Hainan, which is emerging as a free trade hub, and Shenzhen are among the likely candidates. While the five-year plan suggests that a nationwide tax is unlikely to be implemented anytime soon, concerns about the potential impact of the trials have weighed on real estate inventories. A developer index has fallen for seven straight days after the news broke. Luxury products: Taxes / common prosperity: Xi's common prosperity campaign poses a potential risk to luxury goods makers such as Burberry Group Plc and Cie Financière Richemont SA if it leads to increased efforts to suppress conspicuous consumption. China's tax system still favors the rich, which means that one way to redistribute wealth would be to raise taxes. The country is also one of the only large economies not to levy inheritance tax. So far, there have been few public signs that tax reforms are in sight. Chinese consumers are the main driver of global premium product sales. Macau Casinos: Casino Reviews: The Macau government is considering regulations to tighten restrictions on operators, including appointing government officials to oversee companies. The proposed changes could be made in a revised casino law, which will be passed before Macau issues new gambling licenses to operators. Current licenses expire in June of next year. The sector could remain almost non-investable until new licenses are clear, JPMorgan analysts wrote in an Oct. 1 note. Hong Kong: Anti-Sanctions Law: While Beijing apparently is not imposing an anti-sanctions law on Hong Kong just yet, it remains a concern for the city's financial markets. The law is based on legislation passed on the mainland in June, which gives the Chinese government broad powers to seize the assets of entities that enforce U.S. sanctions. In August, China's highest legislative body postponed a vote on imposing the law on the former British colony, a local delegate saying it had been postponed pending further study. Read: Don't look at China through a western lens 2021 Bloomberg

