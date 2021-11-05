



On Friday, November 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Kedarnath Temple in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand to offer prayers. Upon arrival in the state, the Prime Minister was received by the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (retired) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Located on the bank of the Mandakini River, Kedarnath Temple is one of four ancient pilgrimage sites called Char Dham Yatra ‘which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri, and Badrinath. Built in the 8th century AD by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, the Kedarnath temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. After offering the prayer at the temple on Friday morning, the prime minister inaugurated the reconstructed samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya and unveiled a statue of the seer at the temple premises. Adi Shankaracharya’s Samadhi was rebuilt after its destruction during the Uttarakhand floods in 2013. Following this, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth Rs 130 crore including the Saraswati Aasthapath and Ghats Retaining Wall, Mandakini Aasthapath Retaining Wall, Tirth Purohit Houses and the Garud Chatti Bridge over the Mandakini River. He will also lay the foundation stone for several projects. The Prime Minister is due to address a public gathering during his visit to the shrine. His visit precedes the 2022 assembly polls in the state.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-pm-modi-offers-prayers-at-kedarnath-temple-in-uttarakhand-2918424 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos