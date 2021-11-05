Delco election worker lawsuit says Trump’s false rhetoric about stolen votes led to threats and gave him two heart attacks





Delaware County Voting Machine Supervisor Says Former President Donald Trumps Claims Election Officials Falsified 2020 Election Results and Made Him Subject to Hate, Contempt, Ridicule and Threats physical.

Now James Savage, who says he suffered two heart attacks from the stress of the attacks, is suing Trump and the president’s former associates.

A civil action in the Philadelphia Common Pleas Court was filed on Monday against Trump, two GOP poll watchers, as well as members of Trump’s legal team at the time, Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis.

According to the lawsuit, Savages’ job was running voting machines. Savage tested the machines, making sure they were scheduled, secure, and delivered to and from their voting destinations in Delaware County.

The lawsuit says GOP poll watchers Gregory Stenstrom and Leah Hoopes accused Savage of wrongdoing while working at the Delaware County vote counting center on election night, then falsely claimed in a State Legislature’s GOP committee hearing later in the month that Savage had uploaded 50,000 votes in favor of current President Joe Biden.

Conor Corcoran, lawyer for Savages, said poll observers damaged the reputations of his clients in order to put their moments in the spotlight.

Savage, Corcoran said, has no role in the compilation of the votes. Corcoran is seeking a jury trial for libel, civil conspiracy and invasion of privacy by false lighting. He also seeks damages which he believes would be determined by a jury.

The sky is the limit because they almost put it six feet under, Corcoran said.

The lawsuit, first reported by Law360, describes how the defendants have taken to social media and the media to disparage Savage. The defendants could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

A November 27, 2020 tweet from Trump that was referenced in the lawsuit reported missing USB drives and tens of thousands of votes uploaded for Biden. There is no evidence that widespread voter fraud occurred in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election.

At a December 1 press conference, with the Trump campaign touted as a platform for whistleblowers to speak out, Stenstrom reiterated the claims made during the committee hearing, saying he saw the supervisor from the Delaware County Voting Machine Warehouse upload votes for Biden.

Savage says his name didn’t need to be mentioned for others to realize he was the one charged with voter fraud.

Election officials across Pennsylvania said they were harassed over allegations by Camp Trump falsely accusing workers of stealing the 2020 election.

A Dominion Voting Systems employee filed a similar complaint with Savages, following allegations of electoral interference with the Trump campaign, and U.S. Capitol Police officers sued the former president for allegedly worked with extremists to commit acts of terrorism during the January 6 insurgency.

According to Savages’ lawsuit, he was also harassed less than a week before January 6, when two men without powers demanded that they be allowed to search for his work on behalf of voters.

Despite his heart attacks, continued death threats, and the abuse exhibited in his costume, Savage worked on Election Day this week.

Let me tell you about an Irishman from Delaware County: he’s not about to bow down to threats from a merry bunch of idiots like this, Corcoran says. You’re absolutely right, he continued his tours and helped run the elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inquirer.com/politics/pennsylvania/election-lawsuit-delaware-county-trump-heart-attacks-20211104.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos