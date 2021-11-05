Arrived in the country, President Joko Widodo immediately undergoes self-quarantine





Conducted as a form of compliance with Kasatgas Circular Letter (SE) number 20 of 2021 regarding International Travel Health Protocols during the Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic. Dream – President Joko Widodo returned to Indonesia after visiting three countries. After landing this morning at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Cengkareng, Tangerang, Banten, Jokowi went directly to Bogor Palace to undergo a three-day quarantine. The president’s chief of staff, Heru Budi Hartono, said the pick-up procedure was abolished at Jokowi’s request. Meanwhile, the quarantine of Jokowi complies with arrangements for international travelers during the pandemic. “The president asked us not to need a pick-up, because once in the country, the president will immediately carry out a self-quarantine at the presidential palace in Bogor with devices attached,” Heru said, quoted by During his quarantine, Jokowi lived in Wisma Bayurini in the Bogor Palace complex. Jokowi will be separated from his family in accordance with applicable quarantine procedures.

1 of 5 pages The head of the Covid-19 task force, Ganip Warsito, has confirmed that Jokowi is in quarantine. His party has given discretionary power to all public servants to self-quarantine after serving overseas. “We, the Covid-19 task force, give full leeway to officials at ministerial level and above to perform self-quarantine,” he said. According to Ganip, Jokowi also undergoes procedures that apply to all international travelers arriving in Indonesia. Like the PCR test when arriving at the quarantine location, still wearing a mask and undergoing the PCR test again on the last day of quarantine.

2 of 5 pages Regarding Jokowi’s quarantine period, Ganip explained that it complied with the provisions contained in the Covid-19 Working Group Circular number 20 of 2021. In the SE, the quarantine period for travelers who had received the dose complete Covid-19 vaccine was set at 3×24 hours. According to Ganip, Jokowi received the full dose of vaccination. It is therefore sufficient to run the quarantine for three days. “After being quarantined for three days and having negative results on both PCR tests, the president can resume his activities,” he said.

3 of 5 pages Complete quarantine rules for international travel, can only live 3 days! Dream – The government has published the latest rules regarding the quarantine period which has been reduced from the previous 5 days to 3 days. These provisions are set out in the Circular Letter (SE) from the Head of the Covid-19 20/2021 Treatment Working Group and will be immediately stipulated with effect from November 2, 2021. In the new provisions, it is specified that a three-day quarantine can be carried out by people who have just traveled from abroad, provided they have received a full injection of the Covid-19 vaccine. However, if you only do the first dose of the vaccine, the public will still be subject to the five-day quarantine provisions. The following is a summary of the latest international travel rules:

4 of 5 pages 1. Upon arrival, a new RT-PCR test will be performed for international travelers. 2. They are subject to a 5 x 24 hour quarantine for international travelers who have just received the first dose of vaccine. 3. Or quarantine for 3 x 24 hours for international travelers who have received the full dose of vaccine. 4.For Indonesian citizens such as Indonesian migrant workers (PMI), students or government employees returning from official trips abroad in accordance with the decree of the head of the Covid-19 treatment working group number 14 of 2021 regarding entry points, quarantine places, and the RT-PCR requirement for Indonesian citizens traveling abroad with a fee paid by the government. 5. For Indonesian citizens outside these criteria and for foreigners, including foreign diplomats, apart from the head of the foreign representative and the family of the head of the foreign representative, undergo quarantine in quarantine accommodation.

5 pages out of 5 6. During this time, heads of foreign representatives and their families stationed in Indonesia can self-quarantine at their respective residences for 5 x 24 hours for international travelers who have just received the first dose of vaccine. 7. Or for 3 x 24 hours for international travelers who have received the full dose of vaccine. 8. For Indonesian and foreign citizens, a second RT-PCR test should be performed under the following conditions: The 4th day of quarantine for international travelers who quarantine for a period of 5 x 24 hours; Where

The 3rd day of quarantine for international travelers who self-quarantine for a period of 3 x 24 hours.

