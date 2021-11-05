Biden and Trump both lost this week





It was all Joe Bidens’ fault. It was all Donald Trump’s fault. The Democratic Party has gone too far to the left or not enough. Republicans won because of the culture wars and racist dog whistles. Republicans won because Biden failed to deliver. Republicans won because Congress broke its promises. Voters were crazy about inflation and COVID and mask warrants and school closings. Terry McAuliffe messed up mentioning Trump. Glenn Youngkin was a genius not to be Trump.

Ah, the blame game. There is nothing else that resembles this particular political ritual when, once every four years, Virginia and New Jersey hold the first major statewide contests after the presidential election a year earlier and let everyone sift through the results for important national implications, which may or may not exist. A year from now, will we still be debating the scarecrow of critical race theory that some Republicans have decided to be the ticket to take over Congress? Who knows? But that is the news cycle today. Youngkin ran with it; maybe it will work everywhere.

At least we can agree that this week’s election was the harbinger of the loss of the Democratic House and Senate in 2022 and the White House in 2024. Unless they mean nothing at all. Granted, it’s fair to say that the results were a shock. Republicans, after all, hadn’t won an election across the state of Virginia for a dozen years, until McAuliffe lost his return-to-governorship offer to Youngkin on Tuesday. Things were so bad for Democrats in deep blue New Jersey that the Democratic president of the state Senate lost his seat to a Republican truck driver who spent just a hundred and fifty dollars on his campaign. But, then again, that was perhaps predictable, given that the party of outgoing presidents lost eleven of the last twelve elections in Virginia. So much for clarity.

The first problem with complaints, of course, is which explanation is the correct one. The second problem is perennial in Washington: everyone takes advantage of these moments to peddle their pre-existing points of view and their favorite prescriptions. But don’t completely rule out the blame game it reveals and clarifies. In the White House, on Capitol Hill, and in campaign offices across the country, the lessons politicians learn from these elections can and will shape their actions in the future. It doesn’t matter whether they are right or wrong about the lessons; the point is what they decide to do as a result of them.

Biden, grappling with the lowest approval ratings of his presidency and his platform mired in disputes within his own party, knows his lesson: break the Democratic deadlock on his legislation and bring him to my office. Or, as Rep. Tom Malinowski, a New Jersey Democrat in a competitive district, told The Times, pass those damn bills, immediately. The two Virginia senators, Democrats Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, were quick to blame their colleagues for failing to act on the Bidens bills ahead of the election. I think it was on the shoulders of the Democrats here who have the majority, Kaine told reporters. People had high hopes for Joe Biden and Joe Biden’s program, but Democrats didn’t want to give Biden a victory.

Party leaders in Congress agree. They hope to take the opportunity to finally push forward what they couldn’t just a week ago, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unsuccessfully tried to get her caucus to vote for. that Biden does not go empty-handed to international summits in Europe. , and so McAuliffe could have the sign of progress he had advocated for before election day. Following McAuliffes ‘defeat and Bidens’ continued fall in the polls, Pelosi said she hopes to call votes in the coming days on both the bipartisan infrastructure bill, a close move trillion dollars that has been dragging on since the summer and over the social 1.75 trillion dollars. expense bill. Well, that only reinforces the fact that we need to do these things, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn told a reporter after Tuesday’s results.

But party unanimity seems to be as elusive after Virginia as it was before. Democrats can agree they just got a wake-up call, but they are divided over what the voice on the other end of the phone said. Progressives insist it’s not their fault that McAuliffe lost and that while the big progressive congressional caucus agreed to vote last week, it was too late to matter. Meanwhile, the findings of Senator Joe Manchin and some other centrists who balked at costly legislation were the exact opposite of the position of leaders who are moving fast and are doing it now. Instead, Manchin said the election was a wake-up call to slow down and catch his breath, rather than rushing through the spending bill he refused to approve for months.

None of this is surprising. Manchin also wanted to slow down before the elections; Biden and Pelosi wanted to speed up. More unexpected is the debate that has erupted in the two parties on the question of Donald Trump and the importance that he will remain in our politics. Trump, of course, claimed Youngkins’ victory, in a statement Tuesday night. I want to thank my BASE for coming out in force and voting for Glenn Youngkin, he said. Without you, he wouldn’t have come close to winning. Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel agreed. Trump-bashing has turned on him, she tweeted. Trump continues to be a huge boost to Republicans across the country.

But the former president divides as much today, in exile, as when he was in the White House. For all of the Trumps who continued to claim the GOP’s imagination, many Republicans took the opposite lesson – that Republicans like Youngkin run much better than Trump, even in pro-Trump neighborhoods. Trumpism without Trump, as Trump biographer Timothy OBrien puts it in Bloomberg, appears to be more popular than Trumpism with Trump. So maybe Tuesday was a wake-up call not just for Biden.

For Democrats, the Trump question is a question of tactics: how much to talk about, or not to talk about, the ex-president? So far, Biden and his White House have largely adopted Voldemort’s approach, virtually refusing to utter Trump’s name, although they are well aware that the existential threat of Trump’s return to power may remain. be the most galvanizing problem one can throw at Democrats. voters. But, during the election campaign, McAuliffe was talking about Trump, Trump, TrumpYoungkin, he said at one point, was Trump in khaki and that didn’t turn out to be a magic spell. So does that mean it’s a mistake to campaign against Trump, or just that Democrats have to offer more than that when the former himself isn’t on the ballot?

On Thursday, as the fate of Bidens’ presidency was again debated behind closed doors on Capitol Hill, I happened to be moderating one of those classic Washington roundtables on the health of American democracy. It wouldn’t be so noticeable, given the frequency of such conversations, except that they took place at a forum dedicated to national security.

Until the Trump era, this kind of panel would have been unthinkable; over the past few years, this has become a disturbing new normal. In a world shaped and organized by the principle of American leadership, our internal divisions have consequences far beyond who runs state house in Richmond, Virginia, or Trenton, New Jersey. So now, amid talks about Chinese hypersonic missiles and Iranian nuclear talks and what Vladimir Putin is really up to, experts are being summoned to the Aspen Security Forum to dissect voting preferences. rural and uneducated Americans and the whims of suburban voters. turn out.

There was good news, however: as Amy Walter, editor of the Cook Political Report, noted during our roundtable, Republicans who just a year ago complained about rigged elections and refused to vote. ‘accepting Trump’s defeat now seem to be perfectly happy to accept their candidates’ victories. On Thursday, even Democrats were circulating photos of their party’s outgoing governor, Ralph Northam, showing Youngkin around the Virginia governors’ mansion, as if to say, look, a peaceful transition. It can still happen. So maybe the crisis of American democracy can be avoided after all, as long as his name is not on the ballot.

