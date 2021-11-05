Turkey investigates 30 Twitter users for suggesting Erdogan’s death





ISTANBUL – The Turkish cyber police on Wednesday launched a judicial investigation into "baseless" social media posts speculating on the health of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In a statement, police said they were investigating 30 people who used or retweeted the hashtag #olmus (#heisdead), which has become a hot topic on Turkish Twitter. Underlining the government's sensitivity to publications, Erdogan's communications director, Fahrettin Altun posted a little clip Wednesday showing the Turkish leader getting out of his official car along a turquoise carpet. "Trust the friends, fear the enemies," Altun wrote. Rumors about the health of Erdogan, 67, have been circulating for years, with one of his doctors saying in 2011 that the Turkish leader had cancer.

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you accept the conditions Erdogan underwent laparoscopic gastrointestinal surgery the same year and has been walking more cautiously since. , “-1 pic.twitter.com/QhvD0CDvQc – Amichai Stein (@ AmichaiStein1) November 3, 2021 Erdogan met with US President Joe Biden on Sunday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome. He then canceled his planned participation in the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, citing a dispute over the security protocol. The latest wave of speculation appears to have been sparked by Erdogan’s absence from a ceremony by his ruling party, which celebrated the 19th anniversary of his coming to power on Wednesday. The state-run Anadolu news agency then released footage of Erdogan – first standing, then sitting in silence – meeting in the capital Ankara Baghdad Amreyev, who heads a council of Turkish-speaking Central Asian states. His office said Erdogan would also receive diplomatic credentials from a new group of ambassadors in Turkey.

