Opposition leader calls Imran Khan’s 120 billion rupee relief plan a “pack of lies”





ANI | Updated: November 05, 2021 11:54 AM IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 5 (ANI): Pakistani opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, criticized the 120 billion rupee “relief package” announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan and called it ” packet of lies, “local media reported. budget, the government’s so-called back-up plan is also a bunch of lies, ”Sharif said, quoting Dawn. “If it had not been claimed during the announcement [federal] budget that it’s a tax-free budget? Now this is confessed in the [prime minister’s] to the nation that oil prices will have to be increased, ”said Sharif, who is also chairman of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The opposition leader further asked Imran Khan’s government how it plans to control the rebound in inflation in the country if electricity, gas and petroleum prices skyrocket. , the newspaper reported. He further called the budget statistics of Imran Khan’s government “unreliable”. new loans for the country “crushed” the masses, Sharif said the country was overloaded with debt. crisis because the current stock of the sweetener would last only 15 days more.

“[Despite the crisis], the Prime Minister has nothing better to do than to render service lip service through his speeches “, declared Shahbaz, quoted by Geo News.” The relief and the PTI are two contradictory things, declared Shahbaz as he rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bailout plan Earlier, opposition parties described the bailout plan announced by Imran Khan as the “biggest historical fraud” with the nation and called on him to resign if he really wants to bring relief to the masses, local media reported. Hours after Imran Khan’s speech to the nation, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb asked Khan to resign for “having lied on national television and having announced a fraud. package to deceive the nation”. She said it was a Takleef (pain) package and not a relief package. She ridiculed the claim that this was a historic package and said the only historical thing was that it was “historic fraud,” Dawn reported: “The only public announcement that would help resolve the crisis created by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would be the resignation of corrupt, incompetent and ignorant Imran Khan, “she said. Meanwhile, Sherry Rehman, the PPP House leader in the Senate, in her statement said that the “blame Pakistani minister” gave a “bizarre speech” in which he said unprecedented inflation, a tsunami oil, gas and other essentials prices were owed to previous governments and the international market, Dawn reported. . (ANI)

