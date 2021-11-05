Xi Jinping’s main quotes on the free market and cooperation





ISLAMABAD, Nov. 5 (APP): China has successfully held three China International Import Expo (CIIE) since 2018, and is expected to see the fourth take place from Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai. Chinese President Xi Jinping gave a keynote address at each of the opening ceremonies of the three CIIE exhibitions, either personally or via video link, which focused on promoting trade to support the global economy. At the opening ceremony of the first CIIE in November 2018, Xi said China’s decision to organize the CIIE shows its consistent position on supporting the multilateral trading system, promoting free trade and China’s concrete action to advance an open world economy and support economic globalization, according to the CGTN. Speaking at the second CIIE in 2019, Xi said China will continue to open up its market, optimize its structure of openness, improve the business environment, deepen multilateral cooperation. and bilateral and to advance Belt and Road cooperation. Practically speaking to guests at the opening ceremony of the third CIIE last year, he said all countries must commit to mutual openness that includes shared benefits, shared responsibilities and shared governance. . Xi Jinping on CIIE: “The CIIE is the world’s first nationally organized import trade fair, an innovation in the history of world trade.

It is an important decision by China to pursue a new round of high-level opening and it is China’s major initiative to further expand market access to the rest of the world. “ “The CIIE is an event organized by China with the support of the WTO and other international organizations as well as a large number of participating countries. This is not China’s solo show, but rather a choir involving countries from all over the world. “Acting as a major platform for international public procurement, for the promotion of investments, for cultural exchanges and for open cooperation, the CIIE is now an international public good to be shared with the world. President Xi Jinping on the CIIE Xi Jinping on China’s commitments: “China will better take advantage of the fundamental role of domestic consumption in economic development and promote a more robust domestic market to stimulate domestic growth and create more room for global growth. “China will continue to make its legal framework related to overseas more open and transparent, strengthen the protection of intellectual property, better protect the rights and legitimate interests of foreign investors, and provide them with higher-quality services for further improve the business environment. “The door to China will never be closed. It will only open even wider.

China will not stop its efforts to pursue a better opening! China will not stop its efforts to pursue an open world economy!

And China will not stop its efforts to pursue a common destiny for mankind! President Xi Jinping on China’s commitments

