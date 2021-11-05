Analyst who helped Trump-Russia case accused of lying





WASHINGTON (AP) A Russian analyst who contributed to a Democratic-funded research dossier on Russia’s links to Donald Trump was arrested on Thursday for lying to the FBI about his sources of information, including a longtime supporter Hillary Clinton date.

The case against Igor Danchenko is part of Special Advocate John Durham’s ongoing investigation into the origins of the FBI’s investigation into whether Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia conspired to tip the scales of the result of that year’s presidential campaign.

The indictment, the third criminal case brought by Durham and the second in two months, is likely to amplify complaints from Trump allies that well-connected Democrats have been working behind the scenes to further suspicion about Trump and Russia who contributed to the FBI election -year investigation.

The case does not call investigators’ findings that the Kremlin aided Trump campaign findings that were not based on the case, which was barely mentioned in Special Advocate Robert Mueller’s report. But the indictment confirms a long-standing concern about the Russia investigation: That opposition research the FBI relied on while monitoring a Trump campaign adviser was tainted with unsubstantiated and unsubstantiated claims.

The five-count indictment accuses Danchenko of making several false statements to the FBI during an interview in 2017 about his role in gathering information for Christopher Steele, a former British spy whose links researched between the Trump campaign and Russia were funded by the Democrats.

Danchenko, a US-based Russian who had specialized in Russian and Eurasian issues as an analyst at the Brookings Institution, was an important source for Steele as Steele compiled his research brief. This dossier, the target of intense derision by Trump, was eventually provided to the FBI and used by federal authorities when they requested and received surveillance warrants targeting former Trump campaign aide Carter. Page.

According to the indictment, Danchenko repeatedly lied to the FBI about his sources of information. Prosecutors say the deception was significant because the FBI spent substantial resources attempting to investigate and corroborate “the allegations in the case and relied heavily on that research to obtain the surveillance warrants.

A lawyer for Danchenko made no immediate comment.

Indictment says Danchenko misled the FBI by denying discussing any allegations on the file with a contact of his who was a public relations official and a longtime Democratic agent who volunteered for the campaign of Clinton, Trump’s opponent in 2016.

In fact, according to the indictment, Danchenko had sourced one or more allegations in the file anonymously from this Clinton associate. As the FBI scrambled to corroborate the allegations in the case, it would have been important to know the Democrat’s role in providing information as it revolved around his reliability, motives, and potential bias as a source, ” according to the indictment.

The individual is not named in court documents, but his attorney has confirmed his identity as Charles Dolan Jr., a former executive director of the Democratic Governors Association who advised Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2008 and volunteered for his 2016 campaign. Lawyer Ralph Drury Martin declined to comment further on the ongoing investigation.

The prosecution documents also refer to salacious and unsubstantiated sexual allegations involving Trump’s behavior at a Moscow hotel that were included in the case but which Trump vigorously contested, including in private conversations with the former. FBI Director James Comey.

The indictment says Danchenko told the FBI he gathered information about Trump’s activities at the hotel from multiple sources, but was unsure himself whether the sex allegations were true. .

According to the indictment, Dolan stayed in June 2016 in the same hotel in Moscow and received a tour of the presidential suite. A member of the hotel staff revealed that Trump had stayed there, but Dolan and another unidentified person said the staff member did not mention any sexual or salacious activity.

The indictment states that since Dolan was present at places and events where Danchenko collected information for the case, Danchenko’s deception about his relationship with Dolan was very important to the FBI’s investigation into the matter. these questions.

The indictment also accuses Danchenko of lying to the FBI about a July 2016 phone call that he claimed to have received from someone he believed to be the chairman of the Russian Chamber of Commerce. American. This person, according to the file and Danchenko’s account to the FBI, told him about a well-developed cooperative plot between the Trump campaign and Russia, a claim that prosecutors say would ultimately support watchdog warrant requests.

The indictment indicates that Danchenko fabricated his account and never actually received such a phone call.

Both the case and the Durham investigation are politically charged.

Trumps Justice Department named Durham as Trump claimed the investigation into campaign ties to Russia was a witch hunt. Trump pointed to the record, which much of the indictment says the FBI has been unable to corroborate, as evidence of a tainted Democrat-led investigation.

But the case played no role in initiating the Trump-Russia investigation, although a 2019 Justice Department Inspector General report raised important questions about the accuracy of the information and on the FBI’s trust in it. Mueller eventually found questionable links between the Trump campaign and Russia, but not enough evidence to charge a plot to influence the election. Democrats have lambasted the Durham investigation as politically motivated, but the Biden administration has not stopped it.

The indictment is Durham’s third criminal action.

Cyber ​​security attorney Michael Sussmann was charged in September with lying to the FBI in a 2016 conversation in which he raised concerns about potentially suspicious cyber contacts between a Trump organization server and the server of a Russian bank. The Durham team says he concealed from the FBI that he was conveying the concerns as a lawyer for the Clinton campaign. He pleaded not guilty.

Last year, Kevin Clinesmith, a former FBI attorney, admitted to modifying an email related to Page’s surveillance and was put on probation.

