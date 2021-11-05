Boris Johnson’s murderous defeat over standards reform anger Tory MPs

Boris Johnson marched his Tory MPs to the top of an exposed political hill on Wednesday to wage a battle few enjoyed: to abolish Westminster anti-sleaze rules and help a colleague who had lobbied “blatantly” on ministers for £ 100,000 a year.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Johnson brought down his tattered defeated force, harassed by hostile media and shouting opposition. An atmosphere of desperation among Conservative MPs quickly crystallized into fierce anger.

When Johnson led nearly 250 Tory MPs into the House of Commons division lobbies on Wednesday, he would have noted the sullen looks, but one Tory MP said it was worse than that: “There were MPs in tears running through the hall. ”

More than 100 Conservative MPs did not vote with the Prime Minister, although – according to a backbench MP – some were told “they would lose funds for their constituency” if they did not respect the line.

MPs who followed the Downing Street edict – enforced by a three-line whip – are now in the sights of Labor as Tories who “voted for the sleaze”. Peter Bone, a Tory MP, said his constituency office was vandalized overnight.

Meanwhile, Owen Paterson, the former minister whose paid lobbying activities were called “blatant” by the Commons Standards Committee, has been left to his fate by Downing Street.

Hours after Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg announced the turnaround in standards regime reform, Paterson said he was leaving “the cruel world” of politics.

As the dust settled over the chaotic 24 hours, many seething Tory MPs wondered how Johnson and his chief whip, Mark Spencer, had managed such a spectacular defeat.

The plan to overhaul the standards regime, introducing an appeal process and thereby offering Paterson a stay, was leaked to the Daily Telegraph, Johnson’s former employer, on Tuesday night.

The newspaper, and in particular its columnist and former editor Charles Moore, were avid supporters of Paterson. Last week Moore wrote about the “harassment” of the former environment secretary, a high profile Brexiter.

Johnson controversially returned from the COP26 summit in Glasgow to London to attend a Telegraph journalists meeting at the Garrick that evening, and was photographed by the Mirror leaving the club with Moore.

Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s former chief aide, said in July this year that the Prime Minister has always called the Telegraph “my real boss” and the plan has been spelled out with approval on the front page of the newspaper.

It took the form of an amendment, tabled by former minister Dame Andrea Leadsom, which sought to replace the standards system with a new one – drawn up by a Tory majority commission and chaired by John Whittingdale, the former boss of the government of the Prime Minister. marries Carrie.

Rees-Mogg and David Davis, a former minister and friend of Paterson’s, were involved. Then Chief Whip Mark Spencer took the unusual step of ordering Conservative MPs to back him, turning the issue of MPs standards from a multi-party affair in the House of Commons into government policy.

Government members have been told to either support the amendment or be referred. Angela Richardson, parliamentary assistant to Michael Gove, resigned rather than vote for the proposal, but on Thursday she was reinstated.

A Conservative MP said, “People are apoplectic with the leader. He was threatening to fire people, but in Angela’s case, he didn’t even follow through on the threat. His authority is demolished.

Others have criticized Paterson for putting his colleagues in such a heinous position in the first place. “Why he could not have resigned 24 hours ago, I have no idea,” said a backbench MP.

Another longtime friend of Paterson’s said, “He should have just taken the punishment and moved on. Now it has all exploded into something much bigger.

Some senior conservatives believe the chaotic episode was less about Paterson – who was in a supermarket when Rees-Mogg pulled the rug from under him – and more about Johnson himself.

The Prime Minister has been investigated by Kathryn Stone, the Independent Standards Commissioner, on three occasions in the past three years. He now faces the prospect of a fourth investigation into the donations he received for the lavish renovation of his Downing Street residence.

Stone might wonder if a donation to Conservative Party funds, intended to pay for the renovation of Johnson’s apartment, should have been declared by the Prime Minister.

Lord Christopher Geidt, the independent ministerial standards adviser, cleared him of breaking the ministerial code in May. However, MPs speculated that Johnson feared a new investigation by Stone.

Writing in a series of tweets, Cummings claimed the amendment “was really about the Prime Minister and his own lies” about donations, not Paterson.

Cummings claimed Johnson wanted to oust Stone. “Part of the interest yesterday is the removal of K Stone,” he tweeted. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng also suggested Thursday morning that she should step down.

Johnson’s personal financial arrangements have come under scrutiny in recent months and on Thursday he said he was given a free vacation at a luxurious Spanish villa linked to Lord Zac Goldsmith, a former member of Parliament whom Johnson knighted.

The latest ministerial interest register update revealed Johnson’s nearly week-long stay at the Marbella estate in October was funded by the Goldsmith family.

Stone authorized Johnson to violate the ministerial code of conduct earlier this year after launching an investigation into allegations he may have broken the rules by declaring a public holiday in the Caribbean.

However, in 2019, she found out that Johnson had failed to register a 20% stake in a property in Somerset within the 28-day deadline, noting the Prime Minister’s “overly laid-back attitude” to following the rules.

Months earlier, Johnson had been forced to issue a “full and unqualified apology” to the Commons for the late declaration of more than £ 52,000 in income mainly related to royalty payments on the books.

Thursday’s Commons turnaround left Johnson and Rees-Mogg looking to rebuild an inter-party consensus to reshape the standards regime. But an ally of Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was “laughable” that the Tories are now proposing cross-party talks.

“They didn’t want it yesterday, they just got caught in the act of trying to corrupt politics,” the ally said.

Some Tory MPs are hoping the storm will pass quickly, but a party strategist said: “We have to watch the ‘one rule for us, one rule for them’ narrative. There is a risk that we will fall into sordid and complacency.

Mark Harper, former Conservative chief whip, was frank: “This is one of the most uninspiring episodes I have seen in my 16 years as an MP. He added: “This must not happen again. “

Additional reporting by Jim Pickard and Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe

