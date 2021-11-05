Pakistan: Opposition leader calls Imran Khan’s 120 billion rupee relief plan a “package of lies”





Pakistani opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, criticized the 120 billion rupee “relief package” announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan and called it a “package of lies”, reported local media.

“Like the pledges and the budget, the government’s so-called back-up plan is also a bunch of lies,” said Dawn, quoting Sharif.

“If this had not been claimed when the announcement of the [federal] budget that it’s a tax-free budget? Now this is confessed in the [prime minister’s] address to the nation that oil prices will have to be increased, ”said Sharif, who is also chairman of the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N).

The opposition leader further asked Imran Khan’s government how it plans to control the rebound in inflation in the country if prices for electricity, gas and petroleum products skyrocket, reported the newspaper.

He further called the budget statistics of Imran Khan’s government “unreliable”.

Stating that the conditions set by the IMF for soliciting new loans for the country have “crushed” the masses, Sharif said the country is overburdened with debt.

President Shahbaz Sharif further blasted the ruling PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan over inflation and said the country was going through a sugar crisis as the current stockpile of sweetener would only last 15 days longer. .

“[Despite the crisis], the Prime Minister has nothing better to do than to render service lip service through his speeches “, declared Shahbaz, quoted by Geo News.

He said the price of sugar had increased by Rs 5 per kilogram, raising the rate in the wholesale market beyond Rs 130 per kg.

“Relief and PTI are two contradictory things,” Shahbaz said as he rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan’s relief plan.

Earlier, opposition parties described the rescue plan announced by Imran Khan as the “biggest historical fraud” with the nation and called on him to step down if he really wanted to bring relief to the masses, media reported. local.

Hours after Imran Khan’s speech to the nation, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a statement, called on Khan to resign for “lying on national television and announcing a fraud plan to deceive the nation ”.

She said it was a Takleef (pain) package and not a rescue package. She ridiculed the claim that this was a historic package and said the only historical thing was that it was “historic fraud,” Dawn reported.

“The only public announcement that would help resolve the crisis created by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would be the resignation of the corrupt, incompetent and ignorant Imran Khan,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sherry Rehman, the PPP House leader in the Senate, said in her statement that “the responsible Pakistani minister” gave a “bizarre speech” where he said that unprecedented inflation, a price tsunami of the oil, gas and other essential items were owed to past governments and the international market, Dawn reported.

(With entries from ANI)

