PM Modi will visit Kedarnath today, here’s how much that changed after the 2013 tragedy





From Kashi Vishwanath to Shri Kedarnath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s devotion and faith are not hidden from anyone. He will be in the Shri Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand again on Friday. Prime Minister Modi’s faith in Lord Shiva is also visible in the rejuvenation of the Shiva Dhams from Kashi to Kedarnath. About 8 years ago there was a terrible tragedy in Kedarnath which completely changed the image of the Dham. Inaccessible mountains, unfavorable geographical conditions, harsh weather conditions – people believed that the old glory could not return to Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand, but devotion to Lord Shiva made the dream come true. Kedarnath Dham has completely changed after the tragedy of the year 2013. Now adequate arrangements have been made for the safety of the Kedarnath temple, the devotees and the military who live there. PM Modi will be in Kedarnath Dham on Friday, the day of Govardhan Puja. He has immense reverence and faith in Shri Kedarnath Dham. He visited Kedarnath Dham before becoming Prime Minister. During his first term after becoming Prime Minister, he visited Kedarnath Dham six times. This time too, the Prime Minister will be in Kedarnath Dham just one day after Diwali. Meanwhile, the development works of the first phase of the reconstruction of Kedarnath Dham will be inaugurated. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Uttarakhand, Kedarnath Temple was lit up with colorful lighting on Thursday evening. The “Aarti” was also performed at Kedarnath temple on Thursday evening. Among the projects that PM Modi will inaugurate, the Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya is also included. This mausoleum was destroyed during the tragedy of the year 2013. After the reconstruction, the samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya will be splendid. The Prime Minister himself examines the project. Apart from this, he will also inaugurate the retaining wall of Saraswati Aastha Path and Ghat and the retaining wall of Mandakini Asthapath. It will also inaugurate the houses of Tirtha Purohit and the Garuda Chatti Bridge over the Mandakini River. Apart from that, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for many projects with a total cost of over Rs 180 crore. These projects include the redevelopment of Sangam Ghat, a first aid center and tourist facilities, an administrative office and a hospital, two guest houses, a police station, a command and control center, Mandakini Asthapath Queue Management and Rainshelter and Saraswati Nagrik Suvidha Bhavan. The first stone of the projects that the Prime Minister will inaugurate on November 5 was also laid by the Prime Minister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-pm-modi-to-visit-kedarnath-on-friday-here-s-how-much-it-has-changed-after-2013-tragedy-2918403 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos