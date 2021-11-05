Politics
Name of the street and the mosque of President Joko Widodo in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi – During his visit to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (PEA) on November 3, 2021, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), directly inspected a road called Jalan President Joko Widodo. Giving the name of the road is recognition and high appreciation for Indonesia.
“We must be proud and grateful to Mohammed Bin Zayed because it is recognition, great respect for Indonesia, because there are not many street names here with names of foreigners. As there is a Saudi king, there is a French. Only two or three, nothing else. We should therefore be proud of it, ”said Indonesian Ambassador to the PEA Husin Bagis.
The name of the street is a direct initiative of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the ASP armed forces, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Previously, the name of this street was Al Ma’arid Street which connected Jalan Rabdan to Jalan Tunb Al Kubra. The president of Jalan, Joko Widodo, was invested on October 19, 2020 by the president of the executive office of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalid Bin Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The approximately 2.5 kilometers long road is located on one of the main roads, which divides the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) with the embassy area. The area is a strategic area occupied by a number of diplomatic representative offices, such as the Embassy of the United States, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, etc.
Instead, the Indonesian government changed the name of the Jakarta-Cikampek Elevated Toll Road or Jakarta-Cikampek II Elevated Toll Road to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ) Flyover. The name change was inaugurated by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno on Monday, April 12, 2021.
Giving each other the names of the two leaders also reflects the very harmonious relations between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates in recent years. Relations between the two countries have existed for over 45 years, since 1976 to be exact.
“I think the relationship, God willing, with the United Arab Emirates now, Jakarta’s relationship is the most comfortable, the most intimate in the world with the United Arab Emirates,” added Ambassador Husin.
Not only that, the intimacy of President Jokowi and Prince MBZ is also demonstrated by their frequent communication by telephone. The two are also visited frequently. Mohammed Bin Zayed is recorded as having come to Bogor Palace in West Java on July 24, 2019. President Jokowi also visited Abu Dhabi and met Mohammed Bin Zayed on January 12, 2020.
“This proximity can be demonstrated not only by the existing results but by frequent phone calls, a month or two months. Did Pak Jokowi call or His Highness. Frequent communication. Even later, I plan to come here every year, if possible, as the Arabs are used to frequent visits, ”he explained.
Not only giving the name of the street, Prince MBZ also built a mosque which was named as President Joko Widodo’s Mosque. The mosque is located on Jalan President Joko Widodo, which President Joko Widodo also passed through that afternoon.
According to Ambassador Husin, the mosque was originally a small mosque which was later demolished and President Joko Widodo’s mosque was built. In the initial plan, the mosque would be built with a capacity of 1,000 to 1,200 worshipers.
“But it was changed again by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed to around 2,500 to 3,000 people. The mosque is therefore bigger and more luxurious, ”Ambassador Husin said.
The mosque will cover an area of approximately 3,766 square meters and will be built with funding from the PEA. Construction of the mosque will begin in November 2021 and is expected to be completed in February 2023.
On Jalan President Joko Widodo, the new Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (KBRI) is also under construction. According to Ambassador Husin, construction has currently reached almost 35% and is expected to be completed by the end of August 2022.
“After completing the project, having completed it, our goal is to be able to settle there in October,” he added.
The new embassy building will be divided into three squares, on the left for services (visa, passport, etc.), in the middle of the Indonesian embassy office and on the right the ambassador’s house.
Ambassador Husin hopes that the current friendly relationship between Indonesia and PEA can be used and implemented properly by all trade players in the country. He also hopes that cooperation between the two countries will not only take place in the economic field, but also in other fields such as education by granting scholarships, sending priests, etc.
“For example, later we will send priests, we will send scholarships later, not only in the economic field. Now if you can do more, that’s fine, “he said (BPMI SETPRES / UN) /setkab.go.id. []
