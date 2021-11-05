Scott Morrison broadcasts texts with Xi Jinping to showcase his expert skills as a diplomat – The Betoota Advocate





CLANCY OVERELL |Editor| CONTACT Today Prime Minister Scotty From Marketing did his best to avoid answering any questions about the SMS leak between him and French President Emmanuel Macron. The leaked text message, obtained by the Australian Financial Review, showed the French knew the sub’s contract was in jeopardy, but showed nothing more than a confused breakdown in communication. Partial Australian media have since reframed this leaked text message as the ultimate slam dunk against the French president and a crowning glory for our supremely capable Prime Minister. Speaking to the media in Dubai on his way home from his disastrous appearance at the COP26 summit, Scotty was asked directly if the leak was from his office. “It’s important now that we all move on, frankly,” he said, before attempting to engage in a conversation about trial cricket. Reporters surprisingly didn’t take the bait to start talking about the Australian side of cricket and continued to question Scotty about whether or not world leaders should trust him. “Yeah,” he said. “But Macron meant shit, so yeah he got hit” “And for anyone who says I don’t have the basic diplomatic skills required to be prime minister, they don’t realize that most of my texts with world leaders are just good, honest jokes.” Morrison then pulled out his phone and started scrolling through his texts. “They love me haha” he said. “Look at this” The Australian Prime Minister then released a screenshot of his conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping to all reporters at the airport media scrum. “We just talk for hours” However, Morrison’s latest text message leak did little to allay fears that he was one of the most incompetent statesmen our country has ever sent overseas – after quitting. ‘it became clear that he had texted Xi Jinping about Squid Game. When asked if he knew Squid Game was a Korean TV series and not a Chinese one, Morrison mocked the reporters. “Hahahahah. As if” “Kim Jong-un banned television. You are idiots.

