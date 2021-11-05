Kickboxing champion Tajamul Islam has a special request for PM Modi; seek blessings for the future

Indian champion Tajamul Islam, from Jammu and Kashmir Bandiporadistrict, once again made the country proud by winning a gold medal for the second time at the World Kickboxing Championship. At 13, she seems to have a bright future in the sport of kickboxing. She recently asked to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi just to get her blessings, so that she can continue to win more medals for the country.

She wrote: “It is a humble request from me to our Prime Minister and Minister of Sports of India that our Indian team and KFI would like to meet you both sir. Please give -we your precious time and we want blessings from both of you. for our future journey, ”and tagged PM Modi and Anurag Thakur’s official Twitter handles at the end.

Message from Tajamul to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In the video, she expressed her gratitude for all the love and support she has received over the past few days and wished everyone would continue to support her as they have been, so that she can try to ‘get an Olympic gold medal for the country. She then made a “humble request” to Prime Minister Modi that she wish to meet him, for no other reason than to obtain his blessing. She said her team and the Kickboxing Federation of India would like to meet with him for his blessings.

It is a humble request from me to our Prime Minister and our Minister of Sports of India that our Indian team and KFI wish to meet you both sir. Please give us your precious time and we want blessings from you both for our future journey. arenarendramodi @Anurag_Office pic.twitter.com/mBKzSBOZOJ Tajamul Islam (@ Tajamulislam321) November 3, 2021

The young champion achieved the feat by beating Argentinas Lalina in the final. Speaking to Twitter, the young kickboxer expressed her feeling of having won the gold medal at the World Kickboxing Championship for the second time.

“It was really a proud moment for me when I got gold again at the kickboxing world championship in Cairo, Egypt 2021, now I’m a two-time kickboxing world champion.”

She also spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday. Tajamul said she wants to grow up quickly and win a gold medal for India at the Olympics. She also suggested on a lighter note that she wanted to become an orthopedic surgeon to heal her opponents after beating them.

(Image: @ kheloindia / Twitter / ANI)