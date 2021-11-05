The origin of the name of the street and the mosque of President Joko Widodo in Abu Dhabi • beritakaltim.co





BERITAKALTIM.CO- During a visit to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) took the time to directly inspect Jalan President Joko Widodo. “We should be proud and grateful to Mohammed Bin Zayed. Due to this recognition, high appreciation to Indonesia. Because there are not many street names here the names of foreigners. As there is a Saudi king, there is a French. Only two or three, nothing else. We must therefore be proud of it, ”said Indonesian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Husin Bagis in a written statement on Thursday (4/11/2021). The name of the street is a direct initiative of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the ASP armed forces, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Previously, the name of this street was Al Ma’arid Street which connected Jalan Rabdan to Jalan Tunb Al Kubra. The president of Jalan, Joko Widodo, was invested on October 19, 2020 by the president of the executive office of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalid Bin Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The approximately 2.5 kilometers long road is located on one of the main roads that divides the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) with the embassy area. The area is a strategic area occupied by a number of diplomatic representative offices, such as the Embassy of the United States, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, etc. Instead, the Indonesian government changed the name of the Jakarta-Cikampek Elevated Toll Road or the Jakarta-Cikampek II Elevated Toll Road to the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ) flyover. The name change was inaugurated by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno on Monday, April 12, 2021. Husen said the naming of the two leaders’ routes reflects Indonesia’s very harmonious relationship with the United Arab Emirates in recent years. Relations between the two countries have existed for over 45 years, since 1976 to be exact. “I think the relationship, God willing, with the United Arab Emirates now, Jakarta’s relationship is the most comfortable, the most intimate in the world with the United Arab Emirates,” Husin added. Not only that, the intimacy of President Jokowi and Prince MBZ is also demonstrated by their frequent communication by telephone. The two are also visited frequently. Mohammed Bin Zayed (MBZ) was recorded as having come to Bogor Palace in West Java on July 24, 2019. President Jokowi also visited Abu Dhabi and met Mohammed Bin Zayed on January 12, 2020 . “This closeness can be demonstrated not only by the results, but also by frequent phone calls, a month or two months. Did Pak Jokowi call or His Highness. Frequent communication. In fact, later I plan if I can every year for Pak Jokowi to come here. Because Arabs are used to frequent visits, ”he explained. CONSTRUCTION OF THE MOSQUE OF PRESIDENT JOKO WIDODO

