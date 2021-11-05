The former Pakistani minister writes to the FATF alleging India’s role in keeping Pakistan on the gray list; questions his integrity





Rehman Malik also wrote a letter to Imran Khan urging him to file a complaint with the ICJ against the FATF

Highlights Rehman Malik urged Imran Khan to file petition with ICJ against FATF FATF does not graylist Pakistan due to political pressure and influence from some countries, he said asserted. Few countries use the FATF as a tool to put pressure on Pakistan, added Malik

New Delhi: Former Pakistani Interior Minister Rehman Malik wrote letter to FATF President Marcus Pleyer calling for an investigation into India’s alleged role in keeping Pakistan on the Group’s gray list financial action (FATF).

Malik, in his letter to Pleyer, called for an investigation by a FATF task force following the confession of Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar to “expose” the truth.

According to a report by Dawn, Malik also questioned the integrity and transparency of the FATF and wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan urging him to file a complaint with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against discrimination. of the FATF and the continued victimization of Pakistan.

Indian involvement to push Pakistan into the gray list: Malik

Claiming India was behind keeping Pakistan on the gray list, Malik alleged that the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog is not removing Islamabad from the gray list due to political pressure and the influence of certain countries.

“The confession of the Indian Foreign Minister raised a big question about the integrity and transparency of the FATF and confirmed the Indian involvement in the inclusion of Pakistan on the gray list,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the FATF has not yet taken any action against the Indian minister to prove the neutrality of the FATF. Despite clear evidence of involvement in the financing of terrorism, money laundering and even in the heinous crimes of nuclear proliferation, India is spared and no legal action is taken against it by the FATF ”, Dawn said, citing Dawn.

“Enemy countries are using the FATF as a tool to put Pak under pressure”

He added that some hostile countries were using the FATF as a tool to put pressure on Pakistan with ulterior motives.

In July, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said Narendra Modi’s government had ensured that Pakistan remained on the FATF gray list.

Thanks to us, Pakistan is under the FATF target and it has been kept on the gray list, Jaishankar said, adding that New Delhi had succeeded in putting pressure on Islamabad.

The fact that Pakistan’s behavior has changed is due to pressure from India, he added.

Pakistan’s ally Turkey has also been added to the gray list, with Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu calling it a “political decision”.

