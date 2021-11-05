Boris Johnson says he is ‘sad’ over Owen Paterson’s resignation but refuses to apologize for sleaze row U-turn

Boris Johnson insisted he was sad that ex-minister Owen Paterson was leaving Parliament after being embroiled in a sordid feud, but the PM refused to apologize for plunging his government into the chaos after an embarrassing turnaround.

The attempt to block Mr Paterson’s punishment after he was found guilty of pressuring ministers for pay has been condemned as a very serious and damaging moment for Britain by the standards watchdog from the country.

No.10 reversed its decision less than 24 hours after the vote to revise House of Commons sleaze procedures rather than approve a proposed 30-day suspension for Mr Paterson.

Ministers admitted it was a mistake to wrap the backbench MPs’ dossier with calls for long-term reform of the system as a whole. The Conservatives said they were very angry at the fiasco and warned leaders of a real loss of credibility within the Conservative ranks.

Hours later, Mr Paterson, a former Cabinet minister, announced he was stepping down from the House of Commons, which would trigger a by-election in his constituency of North Shropshire.

He again protested his innocence, but said he had to leave politics for the sake of his family following the lengthy investigation into his conduct and the suicide of his wife Rose.

The MP said in a statement: I maintain that I am completely innocent of what I have been accused of and have acted at all times in the interest of public health and safety. Me, my family and my loved ones know that. I cannot delete my name in the current system.

He claimed to have seen people, including MPs, publicly mock and mock the death of Roses and concluded: I will remain a civil servant but outside the cruel world of politics.

The Prime Minister responded with a tribute to Mr Paterson’s distinguished career and his pro-Brexit campaign, saying: I am very sad that Parliament is losing the services of Owen Paterson, who has been a friend and colleague for many years. decades.

He added: I know it must have been a very difficult decision, but I can understand why, after the tragic circumstances in which he lost his beloved wife Rose, he decided to put his family first.

Mr Johnson made no reference to his government’s turnaround in policy, which officials say came after No.10 realized there was no prospect of a consensus among the parties for establish a new standards procedure for Parliament which would include a right of appeal against decisions.

Speaking ahead of the policy reversal, Jonathan Evans, chairman of the Committee on Public Life Standards, insisted it could not be fair for the Commons to overhaul the MP conduct oversight system while they were in the process of adjudicating Mr. Paterson’s case.

Former MI5 boss Lord Evans said Wednesday’s vote was a very serious and damaging moment for Parliament and for this country’s public standards.

Jacob Rees-Mogg announced the turnaround to MPs saying: While there is a very strong feeling on both sides of the House that there is a need for an appeals process, there is also a strong feeling that it should not be based on a single case or apply after the fact. I fear that last night’s debate confused an individual case with general concern. This link must be broken.