Former Pak Minister Rehman Malik writes to FATF alleging India’s role in keeping Pak on gray list





New Delhi: Former Pakistani Interior Minister Rehman Malik wrote letter to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Chairman Marcus Pleyer, calling for an investigation into India’s role in keeping Pakistan alive on the force graylist, Dawn reported.

Malik also wrote to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urging him to file a petition with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) challenging the FATF’s discrimination and Pakistan’s continued victimization.

In his letter to the President of the FATF, former Minister Pak, who is also president of the Institute for Research and Reform, called for an investigation into the confession of the Indian Foreign Minister by a special team from the organization to reveal the truth.

He alleged India was behind keeping his country on the gray list, adding that the FATF was not removing Pakistan from the gray list due to political pressure and influence from some countries, Dawn reported. .

Malik said the confession made by the Indian Foreign Minister posed a big question about the transparency and integrity of the FATF and confirmed India’s hand in pushing Pakistan into the gray list, Dawn reported.

“Unfortunately, the FATF has not yet taken any action against the Indian minister to prove the neutrality of the FATF,” he said, according to the report.

“Despite clear evidence of involvement in terrorist financing, money laundering and even heinous nuclear proliferation crimes, India is spared and no legal action is taken against it by the FATF,” adds the letter, according to the report.

He also said that some hostile nations were using the FATF as a tool to put pressure on Pakistan with ulterior motives.

With IANS input

(To receive our electronic paper daily on WhatsApp, please click here. We allow sharing of the PDF document on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Posted on: Friday November 05, 2021 13:38 IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/world/former-pak-minister-rehman-malik-writes-to-fatf-alleging-indias-role-in-keeping-pak-on-grey-list The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos