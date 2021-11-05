“Takleef package”: opposition criticizes Prime Minister Imran for rising oil prices two days after announcing aid measures – Pakistan





The opposition criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government on Friday for raising the prices of petroleum products two days after the Prime Minister announced “the biggest welfare plan in Pakistan’s history” , claiming that the government could only cause misery to the people.

In a notification issued late Thursday evening, the government raised oil prices to Rs 8.14 per liter with immediate effect.

According to the notification, the ex-depot price of gasoline was set at Rs 145.82 per liter, an increase of Rs 8.03. The ex-depot price for high-speed diesel was set at Rs 142.62 per liter, up from Rs 8.14.

The government had previously decided to keep prices unchanged in the “public interest”.

Reacting to the price hikes, PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif said the current government had “exceeded all limits of incompetence, inefficiency and corruption”.

Noting that this would lead to an increase in inflation, Shehbaz said that it had become difficult for people to live.

“The government is about to increase inflation by raising the oil tax on the orders of the IMF, which is cruel. The government has also bowed to IMF terms to raise electricity tariffs. The government gave the public an “inflation package.” Nation asks: Are these the good days they (the PTI government) have brought? ”

The PML-N chairman also compared the country’s situation to that of other states in the region, saying taxes on petroleum products have been reduced in India while Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have lower prices. for diesel.

People were now praying to get rid of the PTI government, he said.

“Government agents are changed due to incompetence but Imran Khan is [still] sitting in his seat after the greatest incompetence and corruption, ”said Shehbaz, adding that it has been proven that the current government cannot“ give people takleef (trouble) instead of relief ”.

The government had brought people to the point of ration cards in three years, he said, claiming that Prime Minister Imran had become the “killer of people’s joys”.

The price of cooking oil has also increased by 130% in three years, the president of the PML-N said. “A new inflation storm has arrived with the announcement of a back-up plan,” he said.

In a tweet later today, Shehbaz said: “Yet another gasoline bomb exploded over the masses in the dead of night. This is IK’s way of providing ‘relief’ after giving a long sermon yesterday. . Unfortunately, every day dawns with horrible news for the people. This incompetent / corrupt PTI government and Pakistan cannot go together! “

PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman also noted that the increase in oil prices came two days after the relief plan was announced.

A few days after announcing a ‘back-up plan’, the PTI government dropped yet another gasoline bomb, raising gasoline prices by a whopping Rs8.14 / L. Gasoline prices went up Now stand at a record high of Rs145.8 / L. First time in Pakistan’s history that the prices of all petroleum products are above Rs110 / L. #NayaPakistan, “she tweeted.

The PPP demanded an immediate drop in the prices of petroleum products.

PPP Information Secretary Shazia Marri has warned that if the government does not lower prices, there will be such a backlash that the “government will not be able to survive.”

She called on the population to prepare because the PPP would soon announce protest plans. “Imran Khan has given people takeleef instead of relief. The time for accountability has come,” she said in a statement on Twitter.

“Imran Khan is taking anti-popular measures to fulfill IMF agenda… Imran Khan, who associated rising oil prices with theft of rulers, he tells us, is the recent increase an acknowledgment of your theft? She asked herself.

Joking that the prime minister’s relief plan was more of a “takleef package,” PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said Wednesday’s announcement was a “lie, a lie. fraud and deception “.

The price of sugar at Rs 150 per kilo and gasoline at Rs 146 per liter after the relief plan was akin to “public derision”, she said.

“The public knows that your relief package is only a relief for your ATMs, the Mafia and the cartels and a problem for them,” she said, adding: “You (Prime Minister Imran) do can bring any relief to the public. For God’s sake, give the public your resignation. “

Cycling to parliament

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi chose to protest against rising oil prices by cycling to Parliament from the Parliament lodges.

“This chosen and puppet prime minister once again, in the darkness of the night, dropped an inflation and gasoline bomb on the public. I think this is a joke with the people and I call the audience across the country to come out. “

Tangi said that despite being a parliamentarian, he no longer had the “power to buy gasoline”.

Will have to increase the price: PM

When announcing the social package on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran acknowledged that inflation was a major problem in the country, saying the media and the opposition had the right to criticize the government.

But he said the media “must strike a balance and ask whether inflation is increasing because of our government or because of rising prices in the international market.”

The Prime Minister noted that oil prices have risen 100% in the last 3-4 months internationally, while they have increased 33% in Pakistan.

“When you say that gasoline is expensive, it is the cheapest in Pakistan, but we will have to increase the price because otherwise our deficit will increase and we will be even more in debt,” he added.

Additional reporting by Nadir Guramani in Islamabad.

