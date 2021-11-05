Indonesia flip-flop on deforestation promise





JAKARTA Indonesia criticized the terms of a global deal to end deforestation by 2030, signaling that the country may fail to comply. Indonesia’s Environment Minister called “inappropriate and unfair” a global plan to end deforestation by 2030, days after his country, which is home to a third of the world’s tropical forests, joined to 127 other nations to commit to deforestation. Siti Nurbaya Bakar said the authorities could not “promise what we cannot do”. Despite the signing of the forestry agreement by President Joko Widodo, she said development remained Indonesia’s top priority. The deal Monday night at COP26 climate talks was at odds with Indonesia’s development plans and global goals would need to be fine-tuned, said Nurbaya, who attended the Glasgow summit. “Forcing Indonesia to (achieve) zero deforestation by 2030 is clearly inappropriate and unfair,” she said on Twitter on Wednesday. “The massive development of President Jokowi’s era must not stop in the name of carbon emissions or in the name of deforestation,” she said, referring to Indonesian leader Joko Widodo by his nickname. His comments so soon after the engagement underscore the challenges ahead in relation to global deforestation targets, with just three countries – Indonesia, Brazil and the Democratic Republic of the Congo – collectively accounting for 85% of the world’s forests. In a Facebook post (in Indonesian), Nurbaya argued that the country’s vast natural resources should be used for the benefit of its people. She cited the need to cut forests to make room for new roads. “The massive development of President Jokowi’s era must not stop in the name of carbon emissions or in the name of deforestation,” she said, referring to Widodo by her nickname. “Indonesia’s natural wealth, including forests, must be managed for its use according to sustainable principles, in addition to being equitable,” she said. Meanwhile, Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Mahendra Siregar said describing the deal as a zero deforestation commitment was “false and misleading”. Indonesia’s vast forests continue to shrink, despite a marked slowdown in the rate of deforestation in recent years. According to the Global Forest Watch monitoring website, in 2001 the country had nearly 94 million hectares of primary forest, defined as tropical forest that has not been completely cleared and regrown in recent history. . This area had decreased by at least 10% by 2020. Agencies

