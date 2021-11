Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden likely to agree to reopening consulates, report says

US President Joe Biden and Chinese Xi Jinping are also expected to announce easing visa restrictions. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to announce the reopening of the closed consulates last year, Politico reported, which would be one of the biggest steps to date to mend ties broken under the Trump administration. The two leaders, who are planning a virtual summit in the near future, are also expected to announce an easing of visa restrictions, the outlet reported on Thursday, citing sources it did not identify. The United States is also seeking to make progress on trade and climate issues, as well as to start a bilateral dialogue on nuclear weapons – something Beijing has resisted. Relations between the United States and China have quietly improved in recent months even as they clash with Taiwan and alarm grows in Washington over Beijing’s nuclear arsenal. The Pentagon warned on Wednesday that China was expanding its nuclear weapons capabilities faster than previously thought, a development that comes after the top U.S. military officer in uniform, Gen. Mark Milley, said the test Chinese hypersonic systems was nearing a “Sputnik moment” for America. . A group of four Democratic lawmakers wrote a letter to Biden urging him to make nuclear risk reduction measures with China a top priority when meeting with Xi, which has not yet been scheduled. China, which refused to join US-Russian arms control talks last year, says such moves “drag” China into “unfair arms talks” to contain China and justify US measures to boost its nuclear capacity, the Communist Party-backed Global Times said. a report on Friday. Still, overall, US-China exchanges have intensified after relations hit rock bottom in the last year of Donald Trump’s presidency, as he pressured Beijing after the pandemic struck. during his re-election campaign. In July 2020, Washington asked China to close its consulate in Houston, prompting Beijing to retaliate by ordering the closure of a U.S. diplomatic facility in the southwestern city of Chengdu. The Trump administration said the move was necessary because China has led criminal and covert activity to steal trade secrets and conduct malicious influence operations across the United States, although it has none. never provided proof. The two countries also exchanged visa restrictions on students and journalists during Trump’s tenure. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

